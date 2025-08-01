Expanded KSAT AWS Alliance Redefines Satellite Ground Communication Services

The partnership will incorporate AWS Ground Station capabilities into KSAT's existing commercial offerings, delivering improved scalability, resilience, and global reach. By combining resources, the companies intend to streamline access for space mission operators to high-performance, low-latency data services and seamless cloud integration.
Customer demands for simplified cloud data transfer, reduced latency, and more advanced technologies are driving this shift. With AWS onboard, KSAT will offer mission customers rapid onboarding, secure operations, and expanded support including 24/7 service and Launch and Early Orbit Phase (LEOP) coverage.
"Our focus at KSAT has always been leadership in ground station services," said KSAT CEO Rolf Skatteboe. "Integrating AWS Ground Station into our infrastructure allows us to expand our reach, enhance service delivery, and deliver unmatched support. Together with AWS, we offer a compelling capability set for the space sector."
AWS echoed the significance of the collaboration. "KSAT has been a recognized leader in commercial ground station network offerings for decades," said Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Clint Crosier, Director of AWS Aerospace and Satellite. "By deepening our work with KSAT, we combine the best of both organizations into a powerful and unique solution... setting a new standard for the future of satellite communications and cloud integration."
The alliance aims to open new opportunities in satellite operations, from real-time data delivery to expanded cloud-native mission capabilities, enabling commercial and government users alike to benefit from flexible and cost-effective space communication services.
