24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 Expanded KSAT AWS Alliance Redefines Satellite Ground Communication Services
illustration only
Expanded KSAT AWS Alliance Redefines Satellite Ground Communication Services
 by Robert Schreiber
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Aug 01, 2025

Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) has announced an expanded collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), aimed at redefining satellite ground station services through a unified integration of KSAT's global infrastructure and AWS's cloud technologies.

The partnership will incorporate AWS Ground Station capabilities into KSAT's existing commercial offerings, delivering improved scalability, resilience, and global reach. By combining resources, the companies intend to streamline access for space mission operators to high-performance, low-latency data services and seamless cloud integration.

Customer demands for simplified cloud data transfer, reduced latency, and more advanced technologies are driving this shift. With AWS onboard, KSAT will offer mission customers rapid onboarding, secure operations, and expanded support including 24/7 service and Launch and Early Orbit Phase (LEOP) coverage.

"Our focus at KSAT has always been leadership in ground station services," said KSAT CEO Rolf Skatteboe. "Integrating AWS Ground Station into our infrastructure allows us to expand our reach, enhance service delivery, and deliver unmatched support. Together with AWS, we offer a compelling capability set for the space sector."

AWS echoed the significance of the collaboration. "KSAT has been a recognized leader in commercial ground station network offerings for decades," said Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Clint Crosier, Director of AWS Aerospace and Satellite. "By deepening our work with KSAT, we combine the best of both organizations into a powerful and unique solution... setting a new standard for the future of satellite communications and cloud integration."

The alliance aims to open new opportunities in satellite operations, from real-time data delivery to expanded cloud-native mission capabilities, enabling commercial and government users alike to benefit from flexible and cost-effective space communication services.

Related Links
 Kongsberg Satellite Services
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
China issues new rules to elevate quality control in private space sector
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Jul 31, 2025
 China has introduced new regulations to tighten quality oversight of its growing commercial space industry. The directive, issued Monday by the China National Space Administration (CNSA), outlines comprehensive management standards intended to guide projects from initial design through final decommissioning. The new rules assign explicit responsibilities to various stakeholders and emphasize robust supervision throughout the full lifecycle of commercial missions. CNSA said the goal is to establish ... read more
TECH SPACE
Slingshot unveils TALOS AI to simulate and support strategic space operations

 Water recycling is paramount for space stations and long-duration missions

 Russian space chief to meet NASA head for first time in eight years

 NASA says it will lose about 20 percent of its workforce
TECH SPACE
4D images show heat shield damage goes below the surface

 Eris rocket debut signals new chapter for Australia's launch ambitions

 SpaceX scrubs static fire test of Falcon 9 due to issue

 New MachLab rocket test site launches UK into next phase of space engineering
TECH SPACE
Life Could Thrive Underground on Mars and Icy Moons Thanks to Cosmic Radiation

 China Focus: Chinese scientist details first planned Mars sample-return mission Tianwen 3

 Skyfall Mars helicopter fleet to scout future astronaut landing sites

 Curiosity Rovers Boxwork Campaign Reaches New Heights on Mount Sharp
TECH SPACE
Six Chinese universities to launch new low altitude space major this fall

 International deep space alliance launched in Hefei China

 China launches international association to boost global access to deep space research

 Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show
TECH SPACE
Cascade raises 59M to develop full stack satellite communications platform

 China advances satellite internet network with sixth orbital deployment

 Firefly Aerospace launches IPO with Nasdaq listing planned under ticker FLY

 SpaceX launches 28 Starlink satellites days after service outage
TECH SPACE
Expanded KSAT AWS Alliance Redefines Satellite Ground Communication Services

 China's leaders take aim at 'pointless' meetings and 'bureaucratism'

 Ancient Roman concrete longevity offers mixed sustainability benefits

 Dangerous dreams: Inside internet's 'sleepmaxxing' craze
TECH SPACE
Super alcohol discovery reveals potential building block of cosmic life

 Chemistry that shaped the cosmos revealed in helium hydride reaction study

 Building blocks of life found in distant star system suggest origins in interstellar space

 One billion years of protein evolution reveals surprising design flexibility
TECH SPACE
China eyes Neptune for groundbreaking ice giant mission

 JunoCam revived by onboard heat treatment just in time for Io flyby

 Rare Trans Neptunian Object Reveals Unexpected Orbital Dance with Neptune

 Fossil object 2023 KQ14 challenges Planet Nine theory with unique distant orbit
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.