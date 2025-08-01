China advances satellite internet network with sixth orbital deployment

The latest satellite group was developed by the Innovation Academy for Microsatellites in Shanghai, part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The new deployment follows Sunday's launch of the fifth group, which was carried into orbit aboard a Long March 6A rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi province.
Wednesday's operation marked China's 41st orbital mission in 2025 and the 586th overall flight of a Long March-series rocket, the cornerstone of China's launch capability. The Long March 8A variant involved in this mission was developed by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT), a CASC subsidiary based in Beijing.
Standing 50.5 meters tall and weighing 371 metric tons at liftoff, the Long March 8A delivers about 480 tons of thrust. It is optimized for sun-synchronous orbit missions and can transport up to 7 metric tons of payload to altitudes around 700 kilometers.
The rocket's inaugural flight occurred in February from the neighboring Wenchang Space Launch Center, China's state-run facility, marking its official entry as the 18th operational vehicle in the Long March family.
