EU has 'strategic responsibility' in Greenland: France

The EU has "a strategic responsibility" in Greenland, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Thursday, after President Donald Trump insisted Washington needed the autonomous Danish territory for security reasons.

Barrot spoke after Denmark said the United States still aimed to take control of the mineral-rich Arctic island.

"Arctic security is inseparable from... European security," Barrot said.

"We stand in support and solidarity with Denmark, just as we would hope to be able to count on Denmark's support and solidarity if we found ourselves in the same situation today".

Greenland "is a European territory that is placed under NATO protection," Barrot said, adding: "NATO, NATO's allies, European countries are fully capable of defending their territory against any threats, wherever they may come from".

Earlier on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron said France would soon send more "land, air, and sea" forces to join a military exercise in Greenland.

"A first team of French service members is already on site and will be reinforced in the coming days," he said.

US attack on Greenland 'very hypothetical': Danish defence minister

Copenhagen (AFP) Jan 14, 2026 - Denmark's defence minister on Wednesday said a US offensive in Greenland was "very hypothetical" as his country beefs up its military presence on the Arctic island in Washington's sights.

US President Donald Trump's designs on Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, have deeply shaken transatlantic relations.

When asked about the prospect of a US attack, Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen called it a "very hypothetical question".

"I consider it unlikely that a NATO country would attack another NATO country," he said.

Denmark said earlier Wednesday it was bolstering its military presence in Greenland, "comprising aircraft, vessels and soldiers, including from NATO allies".

Sweden announced that it was sending officers to Greenland in response to a Danish request.

"Several of our partners and NATO allies will be going to Greenland, either as early as this evening or in the coming days," Lund Poulsen said, adding that it would be up to each country to communicate about its presence.

Trump has repeatedly insisted that he wants to acquire Greenland wholesale due to what he calls the threat of a takeover by Russia or China.

In a bid to find a way out of the crisis, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and his Greenlandic counterpart Vivian Motzfeldt arrived for White House talks with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday.

France to send more forces to Greenland, says Macron

Istres, France (AFP) Jan 15, 2026 - President Emmanuel Macron Thursday said France would soon send more "land, air, and sea" forces to join a European military exercise in Greenland, after Washington threatened to seize the autonomous Danish territory.

"A first team of French service members is already on site and will be reinforced in the coming days with land, air, and maritime assets," Macron told troops during a speech to start the new year.

"France and the Europeans must continue to be present wherever their interests are threatened -- without escalation, but uncompromising when it comes to respect for territorial sovereignty," he added.

Germany said earlier Thursday the European mission to Greenland aimed "to explore options for ensuring security in light of Russian and Chinese threats in the Arctic".

Macron spoke as Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II grinds on for a fourth year in Ukraine after Russia invaded, and the United States has also refused to rule out military strikes in Iran over a violent crackdown on protesters.

France needed to continue to boost its defence capabilities, he said, in a world witnessing "the return of destabilising powers" including "Russia on European soil" and Iran in the Middle East, as well as "a new colonialism at work among a few".

He said 36 billion euros ($41 billion) would be added the defence budget until 2030, on top of 413 billion euros already allocated for the 2024-2030 period.

"To remain free, you must be feared. To be feared, you must be powerful," he said. "And to be powerful in this brutal world, you have to move faster and hit harder."

Dutch to send one officer to Greenland: minister

The Hague (AFP) Jan 15, 2026 - The Netherlands said Thursday it would send one military officer in support of a European mission to Greenland, as US President Donald Trump vows to take control of the strategic Arctic island.

The announcement came after France, Sweden, Germany and Norway said they would deploy military personnel as part of a reconnaissance mission to Greenland's capital Nuuk.

"Security in the Arctic region (including Greenland) is of strategic importance to all NATO members," said Dutch Defence Minister Rubens Brekelmans in a statement.

"That is why the Netherlands is participating with other NATO countries in joint reconnaissance in Greenland for a military exercise in the Arctic," he added.

"The Defence department will send one naval officer," announced Brekelmans.

European military personnel were due to begin arriving in Greenland, after a meeting between American, Danish and Greenlandic officials in Washington failed to resolve "fundamental disagreement."

