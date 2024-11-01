24/7 Space News
 EU condemns Belarus for meteorological balloons in Lithuanian airspace
 by Adam Schrader
 Washington DC (UPI) Oct 29, 2025

The European Union on Wednesday condemned Belarus for "unacceptable" incursions of meteorological balloons into Lithuanian airspace.

"The EU strongly condemns Belarus' persistent and provocative actions against the EU and its member states which are unacceptable," the European Council said in a statement, adding that their continued incursions contradict previous declarations by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko seeking to improve relations with the bloc.

The balloons have disrupted hundreds of flights and caused "substantial" losses to Lithuanian airports, which the European Council said risks destabilizing the country. It alleged that the balloons are an attempt to "intimidate" the European country.

While smugglers are thought to use balloons to transport illegal cigarettes into the country, the Lithuanian government and the EU have placed blame on Lukashenko.

On Monday, Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė said the country would close its borders with Belarus except to diplomats and EU nationals leaving Belarus. She also said that the NATO country would shoot down any balloons that enter its airspace.

"These balloons are not merely smuggling tools but occur in the context of a broader targeted hybrid campaign, along with other actions that also include state-sponsored migrant smuggling," the European Council said in its statement.

"All these actions must stop immediately. We call on the Belarusian regime to adopt without further delay effective measures to control its airspace, state border and territory, and fight and prevent organized criminal activities originating within it."

The European Council added that the EU has imposed sanctions on Belarus and is prepared to "take further appropriate measures should such actions continue."

