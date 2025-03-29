Denmark criticises 'tone' of Vance's Greenland comments



by AFP Staff Writers



Copenhagen (AFP) Mar 29, 2025



Denmark on Saturday said it did not like the "tone" of US Vice President JD Vance's comments that Copenhagen had not done enough for Greenland, during his visit to the strategically placed, resource-rich Danish territory coveted by US President Donald Trump.

"We are open to criticisms, but let me be completely honest, we do not appreciate the tone in which it's being delivered," Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said in posts on social media.

"This is not how you speak to your close allies, and I still consider Denmark and the United States to be close allies," he said.

Vance made his comments during a trip to the Pituffik Space Base in northwestern Greenland, viewed by both Copenhagen and Nuuk as a provocation.

"Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland," Vance told a press conference.

"You have under-invested in the people of Greenland and you have under-invested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass," he added.

Trump argues that the United States needs the vast Arctic island for national and international security and has refused to rule out the use of force to secure it.

Asked about the potential use of force, Vance stressed the US administration did not think that "is ever going to be necessary".

"We think we're going to be able to cut a deal, Donald Trump-style, to ensure the security of this territory but also the United States of America," Vance said.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also hit back at Vance in a statement, saying his remarks about Denmark were "not accurate". She also said she will be visiting the island next week.

Vance was accompanied by his wife Usha, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Utah Senator Mike Lee and former Homeland Security Advisor Julia Nesheiwat, who is Waltz's wife.

- 'Unacceptable pressure' -

Danish and Greenlandic officials, backed by the European Union, have insisted that the United States will not obtain Greenland.

Frederiksen has condemned the US visit as "unacceptable pressure" on Greenland and Denmark.

Rasmussen said Denmark had stepped up investment in Arctic security, with Copenhagen announcing in January a $2 billion plan to boost its military presence in the region.

A majority of Greenlanders oppose US annexation, according to a January poll.

Saturday saw hundreds of people rally outside the US embassy in Copenhagen, some waving banners with slogans including "Trump/Putin stealing countries" and "Yankees go home" or "Make ice cubes not war."

"It's very important that we are as numerous as possible today," said one demonstrator, Kista Lynge Hoegh, a Greenland native.

"We are worried for our families who live in Greenland and we are concerned about what will happen to them if annexation occurs, as Trump has threatened."

"We want to come together to say the American rhetoric regarding Greenland and Denmark is unacceptable," said another Greenlander, Mimik Rosing.

The Pituffik base is an essential part of Washington's missile defence infrastructure, located in the Arctic on the shortest route for missiles fired from Russia at the United States.

Known as Thule Air Base until 2023, it served as a warning post for possible attacks from the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

It is also a strategic location for air and submarine surveillance.

Greenland is home to 57,000 people, most of them Inuits.

It is believed to hold massive untapped mineral and oil reserves, although oil and uranium exploration are banned.

- Unity call -

While all of Greenland's political parties are in favour of independence, none of them supports the idea of becoming part of the United States.

A new broad four-party coalition government was announced in Greenland just hours before the US delegation's arrival, following elections earlier this month.

"It is very important that we put aside our disagreements and differences because only in this way will we be able to cope with the heavy pressure we are exposed to from outside," said incoming prime minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen.

A statement from Danish premier Frederiksen's office said that during her April 2 to 4 visit she would greet the incoming government, with whom she promised to "pursue close and trustful cooperation".

Vance says Denmark has 'under-invested' in Greenland

"We are not talking about peace for the United States. We are talking about world peace. We are talking about international security," Trump claimed to reporters at the White House on Friday.

"We think this makes sense and because we think the people of Greenland are rational and good, we think we're going to be able to cut a deal, Donald Trump-style, to ensure the security of this territory but also the United States of America," Vance said.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen hit back at Vance in a statement to Danish media.

"For many years, we have stood by the Americans in very difficult situations," she said, referring to Danish combat deployments alongside American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"The Vice President's reference to Denmark is not accurate," she said, expressing her readiness to "cooperate day and night with the Americans" on Arctic security.

The US delegation boarded Air Force Two to leave Greenland just before 4:00 pm (1800 GMT), with the Vances waving at the top of the aircraft stairs.

- 'Unacceptable pressure' -

Frederiksen has condemned the US decision to visit the Arctic island uninvited -- for what was initially a broader visit to Greenlandic society -- as "unacceptable pressure" on Greenland and Denmark.

It is also a strategic location for air and submarine surveillance in the northern hemisphere.

In January, Copenhagen said it would allocate almost two billion dollars to beef up its presence in the Arctic and north Atlantic, acquiring specialised vessels and surveillance equipment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he considered Trump's plans for Greenland "serious".

He voiced concern that "NATO countries, in general, are increasingly designating the far north as a springboard for possible conflicts".

- 'Not showing respect' -

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, a former mining executive, told Fox News on Thursday that he hoped the United States and Greenland could cooperate on mining to "bring jobs and economic opportunity to Greenland and critical minerals and resources to the United States".

Incoming prime minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said the territory needed unity at this time.

"It is very important that we put aside our disagreements and differences... because only in this way will we be able to cope with the heavy pressure we are exposed to from outside," he said when he unveiled his government.

Nielsen said that by visiting Greenland when there was no government in office there, the US administration was "not showing respect to an ally".

Usha Vance had initially been due to travel to Greenland just with her son and attend a dogsled race in the town of Sisimiut.

Locals said they had planned to give her a frosty reception, with several protests scheduled.

The visit to Sisimiut was then cancelled and replaced with the visit to the military base.

