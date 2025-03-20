How Altegrio is Redefining AI Development Services



AI is one of the most popular and controversial topics discussed today, not only in tech-focused media. We decided to find out what running an AI development company is like today. To do this, we interviewed Oleg Goncharenko, a man who has been in charge of such a business for almost 15 years. Oleg himself is an entrepreneur with over 25 years of business experience, 15 of them in tech businesses. He has built an 8-figure service software company and currently runs several tech businesses with various specializations.

Oleg is the CEO of Alltegrio, an AI software development company that has been creating products for various industries for over a decade. During this time, the company worked with projects in the real estate, insurance, fintech, healthcare, and e-commerce industries. Their portfolio is highly versatile and includes projects like relatively simple chatbots and complex computer-vision apps. Oleg has been an entrepreneur in the tech industry for over 25 years and he believes that AI development services are the best choice in the volatile market of today. We wanted to find out how exactly AI developers work and what kind of help they can provide to a business.

Here's what Oleg had to say:

How do AI development services in Alltegrio differ from other similar agencies?

To be honest, every artificial intelligence software development company offers about the same scope of services. Moreover, their processes of delivering these services are relatively similar. It's just how things are because AI developers can't work in some fundamentally different ways. Therefore, you should be wary if you are talking to an AI development service provider who states that they are using some unique technology.

I believe that Alltegrio's approach to the project sets it apart. We are dedicated to innovation and strive to be aware of the most cutting-edge solutions in the AI industry. This approach allows us to build proposals that combine various technologies and tools to produce the best results. We often take the client's ideas, do additional research, and build proposals that include tools and frameworks that the client hasn't even considered before.

Most importantly, every argument and offer we make is 100% evidence-based. What I mean is that our team studies the project and provides development options based on tools and solutions that have proven their efficiency in these specific applications. Simply put, we ensure that our approach is the best from the technological standpoint and we have evidence to prove it.

How does Alltegrios's process of AI software development services go step-by-step?

When a business partners with Alltegrio to bring their idea to life, we start with the discovery phase. At this time, our team of experts, which includes analysts and AI developers, creates a proposal we present to the client. The offer is always custom-tailored to account for the client's unique needs and specific requirements of the niche market.

Next, we start the development process. It's relatively straightforward and understandable to anyone familiar with the Agile methodology. From experience, I can say that this is the best work method for an AI software development company.

The project's workflow is broken into sprints that enable developers to focus on building a stable and efficient solution. Sprint retrospectives allow us to analyze our work and improve with every iteration.

A crucial concern for Alltegrio as an AI development services provider is to stay in contact with the client. We ensure they are involved in the process quite closely. This way, they can see the project take shape and can understand its inner workings completely. As AI technology evolves and changes extremely fast, sometimes the client or the devs will have some ideas on how we can improve on the original plan. These discussions allow us to provide the client with the best possible result that uses cutting-edge tech.

What specialists does your AI development company employ?

At Alltegrio, we offer a broader scope of services than the average artificial intelligence software development company. Therefore, we need to employ a variety of professionals, including designers, business analysts, data scientists, and developers specializing in many technologies.

As we offer both consulting and AI software development services, we have teams that can effectively research the market and help our client find the best way to build a product that will enhance their positioning in their niche.

On the technological side, we work with multiple AI models available today, including:

+ Gemini

+ Claude

+ Gemma

+ OpenAI

+ Llama

+ Midjourney

+ VertexAI

+ Mistral

+ Mixtral

+ MS Azure

+ PaLM

+ Grok

+ Anthropic Claude



We also have R and D experts focused on monitoring the development and progress of AI models. They test the capabilities of all these tools and push them to their limits so we can have a clear picture of what technology can do. As an AI software development services provider, we must stay on top of the constantly evolving tech. This way, we can make better proposals for our customers.

What do you think about AI development services getting more popular worldwide?

It's a well-known fact that the popularity of AI development services is growing faster than the controversy around AI. There are indeed some voices that raise reasonable concerns over the technology that grows so fast. There are also some major concerns about the lack of regulation surrounding AI, especially in copyright and intellectual property matters. However, none of this is going to stop the development of artificial intelligence. This technology is life-changing for too many people. That's why, as far as I've heard, the latest estimates show that AI will account for 21% of the US GDP by 2030.

According to some estimates, the revenue of the AI market has already exceeded $100 billion, and it's growing exponentially. It's no wonder today, almost everyone using a smartphone is also using some type of AI-powered apps daily.

I'll let you in on a secret, even if you think you don't use any AI tools, the companies whose apps you have installed likely use AI in some of their processes. Also, all leading enterprise-level businesses are using AI development services in some form. It might be a chatbot for customer support or employee training or a powerful solution for collecting and analyzing data for building predictions.

AI is here to stay, so it's definitely a good time to be an artificial intelligence software developer.

What do you think are the prospects for an artificial software development company today?

I'll be completely honest, I believe now is the best time to run an AI development company. The demand is insane. Of course, the competition is also very intense. However, this is pushing us to be better, find alternative ways to improve our offering and strive for perfection.

I'm sure we can all agree that the demand for AI software development services isn't going to go down. Meanwhile, the process of development is going to become more complicated as AI models evolve and regulations on the use of this technology tighten across all markets.

Therefore, as I see it, now is the time every artificial software developer needs to show exactly what they are capable of. Your adaptability and ability to catch trends early and even stay ahead of them are the deciding factors for success.

Where do you see Alltegrio as an AI software development company in 10 years?

What can I say, I've been through a lot in my 25+ years of career and I've seen a lot in my almost 15 years with the tech industry. To reiterate the point I made above, I'm confident in what we can achieve as an AI software development company. So, I'm sure that we will continue to grow over the next few years and will create more interesting and versatile projects.

Alltegrio provides unique services in creating its learning models (SLMs) that help our clients get incredible results in business process automation. They are especially beneficial in replacing many cognitive-driven processes like email writing, messaging, etc.

Stagnation is the worst thing that can happen to any business. I would also say that it's deadly to anyone involved in such a fast-paced industry. Therefore, my focus, and the focus of my entire company will remain on constant research, improvement, and pushing the limits of what we know and can do with tech today.

