 China logs 15th orbital mission with launch of Tianlian II-04
illustration only
China logs 15th orbital mission with launch of Tianlian II-04
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 30, 2025

China executed its 15th space launch of the year late Wednesday night, successfully placing a new data relay satellite into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan province. The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp (CASC), the nation's primary aerospace contractor, confirmed the mission.

Lifting off at 11:55 pm local time, a Long March 3B rocket deployed the Tianlian II-04 satellite into its designated orbit. The launch also marked the 565th flight in the Long March series, highlighting the reliability and continued utilization of China's workhorse launch vehicle.

Developed by the China Academy of Space Technology, a CASC subsidiary, the Tianlian II-04 is designed to provide vital telemetry, tracking, command, and data relay functions. It will support crewed missions, Earth-observation satellites, and operations aboard the Tiangong space station.

This satellite is the fourth installment in the Tianlian II line, which represents the second generation of China's space-based data relay infrastructure. The series began with the launch of Tianlian II-01 in March 2019, also from Xichang.

China's earlier Tianlian I system, composed of five satellites launched between 2008 and the mid-2010s, was instrumental in key milestones such as docking operations during human spaceflight missions.

Engineers noted that the Tianlian II satellites incorporate enhancements over their predecessors, including increased communication capacity, greater payload support, and extended operational lifespans.

The Long March 3B launcher, developed by another CASC arm, the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, is a mainstay in China's space program. Optimized for geostationary transfer orbit missions, it can carry up to 5.5 metric tons and has also been used to place payloads into medium-Earth and lunar-bound trajectories.

