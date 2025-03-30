China logs 15th orbital mission with launch of Tianlian II-04

Lifting off at 11:55 pm local time, a Long March 3B rocket deployed the Tianlian II-04 satellite into its designated orbit. The launch also marked the 565th flight in the Long March series, highlighting the reliability and continued utilization of China's workhorse launch vehicle.
Developed by the China Academy of Space Technology, a CASC subsidiary, the Tianlian II-04 is designed to provide vital telemetry, tracking, command, and data relay functions. It will support crewed missions, Earth-observation satellites, and operations aboard the Tiangong space station.
This satellite is the fourth installment in the Tianlian II line, which represents the second generation of China's space-based data relay infrastructure. The series began with the launch of Tianlian II-01 in March 2019, also from Xichang.
China's earlier Tianlian I system, composed of five satellites launched between 2008 and the mid-2010s, was instrumental in key milestones such as docking operations during human spaceflight missions.
Engineers noted that the Tianlian II satellites incorporate enhancements over their predecessors, including increased communication capacity, greater payload support, and extended operational lifespans.
The Long March 3B launcher, developed by another CASC arm, the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, is a mainstay in China's space program. Optimized for geostationary transfer orbit missions, it can carry up to 5.5 metric tons and has also been used to place payloads into medium-Earth and lunar-bound trajectories.
Related Links
China Academy of Space Technology
The Chinese Space Program - News, Policy and Technology
China News from SinoDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Hera spacecraft trials autonomous navigation during Mars encounter
Proba-3 mission advances with autonomous orbital alignment
Existing laws offer pathway to prevent warfare in space
Old Missions, New Discoveries: NASA's Data Archives Accelerate Science
ISRO completes extended plasma thruster test for future satellite propulsion
ISRO advances nextgen rocket power with successful semi cryogenic engine test
NASA adds Starship to roster of launch vehicles under NLS II contract
ULA Vulcan earns green light for national security launches
Visiting Mars on the Way to the Outer Solar System
Sols 4488-4490: Progress Through the Ankle-Breaking Terrain
Mars climate contrast deepens with new atmospheric wave study
NASA's rover Curiosity finds biggest known organic molecules on Mars
China logs 15th orbital mission with launch of Tianlian II-04
Space station advances muscle and semiconductor science
China's Galactic Energy expands Yunyao satellite network with successful launch
Shenzhou XIX astronauts complete third spacewalk outside Tiangong
|
SKY Perfect JSAT contracts Thales Alenia Space for JSAT 32 satellite project
Globalstar launches advanced control center in Louisiana to boost satellite operations
Space Norway signs Intelsat as lead broadcaster on THOR 8 satellite
What to know about the satellite communications race
OpenAI says it raised $40 bn at valuation of $300 bn
Karman expands spacecraft production with advanced clean room facility
Eco-friendly rare earth element separation: A bioinspired solution to an industry challenge
Kazakhstan discovers its 'largest' rare earths deposit
China sends regenerative flatworms to orbit for biological research
NASA uncovers complex teamwork in magnetic bacteria
Were large soda lakes the cradle of life
How calcium may have guided early molecular directionality
NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt
NASA's Europa Clipper Leverages Mars for Critical Gravity Assist
Oort cloud resembles a galaxy, new study finds
The PI's Perspective: A New Mission Update for the New Year
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters