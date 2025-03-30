24/7 Space News
SPACE TRAVEL
 Proba-3 mission advances with autonomous orbital alignment
illustration only
Proba-3 mission advances with autonomous orbital alignment
 by Erica Marchand
 Paris, France (SPX) Mar 30, 2025

Two ESA satellites have achieved a major milestone in their bid to fly in perfect unison, as part of the European Space Agency's Proba-3 mission. This week, the twin spacecraft succeeded in autonomously holding their formation while aligned with the Sun, remaining locked in position for several hours without input from ground control.

Inside the mission control center at ESA's European Space Security and Education Centre (ESEC) in Redu, Belgium, engineers monitored streams of telemetry, code, and real-time diagnostics from the orbiting pair. With focused attention, the Proba-3 flight team issued commands in carefully timed sequences to guide the spacecraft through critical maneuvers.

Proba-3 represents the first mission designed explicitly for ultra-precise formation flying. The two spacecraft-the Coronagraph and the Occulter-operate as a coordinated system, separated by 150 meters in their most accurate configuration. This arrangement mimics a single, large-scale space observatory.

During each orbit, the Occulter's 1.4-meter disc casts a pinpoint 5-centimeter shadow onto the Coronagraph's optical instrument. This shadowing allows the Coronagraph to observe the Sun's faint corona by blocking the intense solar light.

Although other missions use coordinated satellite formations, Proba-3 is the first to achieve and maintain millimeter-level precision in positioning for extended durations, all without external control.

Earlier in the week, ESA's Redu team began executing the first operational phase of this complex maneuvering. Through ground-initiated thrust commands, the spacecraft closed their separation from 600 meters to just 144 meters. Simultaneously, they aligned into the required orientation for the Coronagraph to enter the shadow zone.

From that point, onboard systems took over. The spacecraft assumed full autonomy in managing their formation.

"First, we used GPS information to determine the precise location of the two satellites in space. Then we commanded the thrusters to eject small amounts of propellant to get the spacecraft as close as possible to the desired formation, to about 144 metres apart," explained Proba-3 mission manager Damien Galano.

"Once the on-board autonomy was activated, the spacecraft measured and controlled their relative positioning using the Visual Based System, which consists of a wide-angle camera on the Occulter tracking a set of flashing LED lights on the Coronagraph, supplemented by a narrow-angle camera that enables a more precise positioning."

Proba-3 systems engineer Teodor Bozhanov added: "From here on, the spacecraft were maintaining their position autonomously, using the intersatellite link to exchange vital positioning information with each other."

"Through the link, the Occulter spacecraft can also send instructions to its partner. If the positioning software detects a misalignment, the propulsion system can make small adjustments to get the two aligned again. At this stage, we were not interfering, only monitoring."

"For the Coronagraph spacecraft to move into the shadow cast by the Occulter, the system uses a set of shadow-detecting sensors that are located around the coronagraph instrument. This allows the satellites to stay in one line with the Sun."

According to systems engineer Esther Bastida Pertegaz, the mission's success yielded a significant trove of performance data: "Over the past two days, we collected a wealth of data which we will now use to finetune the systems. In the coming weeks, we will do more testing to achieve the desired precision, making Proba-3 the world's first-ever precision formation flying mission."

Noelia Peinado of ESA's General Support Technology Programme (GSTP), which developed the onboard positioning systems, emphasized the novelty of the achievement: "The key words here are 'precise' and 'autonomous'."

Proba-3's cutting-edge hardware and software were developed as technology demonstrators to validate their performance for future space missions.

"It is the combination of all these instruments and software working together that make Proba-3 unique. A decade ago, none of these technologies were available - now we are about to accomplish what no one has before, enabling many more ambitious missions to come."

Related Links
 Proba-3 at ESA
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACE TRAVEL
NRL imager begins solar wind observations aboard NASA PUNCH mission
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 24, 2025
 The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory's (NRL) Narrow Field Imager (NFI) has officially commenced operations in orbit after being launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as part of NASA's Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere (PUNCH) mission on March 11. The NFI payload successfully deployed from the launch vehicle on March 12 and is now gathering data from low Earth orbit. PUNCH consists of a quartet of satellites working in unison to study the inner heliosphere. These spacecraft aim to de ... read more
SPACE TRAVEL
Hera spacecraft trials autonomous navigation during Mars encounter

 Proba-3 mission advances with autonomous orbital alignment

 Existing laws offer pathway to prevent warfare in space

 Old Missions, New Discoveries: NASA's Data Archives Accelerate Science
SPACE TRAVEL
ISRO completes extended plasma thruster test for future satellite propulsion

 ISRO advances nextgen rocket power with successful semi cryogenic engine test

 NASA adds Starship to roster of launch vehicles under NLS II contract

 ULA Vulcan earns green light for national security launches
SPACE TRAVEL
Visiting Mars on the Way to the Outer Solar System

 Sols 4488-4490: Progress Through the Ankle-Breaking Terrain

 Mars climate contrast deepens with new atmospheric wave study

 NASA's rover Curiosity finds biggest known organic molecules on Mars
SPACE TRAVEL
China logs 15th orbital mission with launch of Tianlian II-04

 Space station advances muscle and semiconductor science

 China's Galactic Energy expands Yunyao satellite network with successful launch

 Shenzhou XIX astronauts complete third spacewalk outside Tiangong
SPACE TRAVEL
SKY Perfect JSAT contracts Thales Alenia Space for JSAT 32 satellite project

 Globalstar launches advanced control center in Louisiana to boost satellite operations

 Space Norway signs Intelsat as lead broadcaster on THOR 8 satellite

 What to know about the satellite communications race
SPACE TRAVEL
OpenAI says it raised $40 bn at valuation of $300 bn

 Karman expands spacecraft production with advanced clean room facility

 Eco-friendly rare earth element separation: A bioinspired solution to an industry challenge

 Kazakhstan discovers its 'largest' rare earths deposit
SPACE TRAVEL
China sends regenerative flatworms to orbit for biological research

 NASA uncovers complex teamwork in magnetic bacteria

 Were large soda lakes the cradle of life

 How calcium may have guided early molecular directionality
SPACE TRAVEL
NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt

 NASA's Europa Clipper Leverages Mars for Critical Gravity Assist

 Oort cloud resembles a galaxy, new study finds

 The PI's Perspective: A New Mission Update for the New Year
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.