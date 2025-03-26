Sidus Space Expands Presence in Asia With Orlaith AI and FeatherEdge Technology

During this six-week research and development phase, the Company will enhance its second-generation FeatherEdge platform to support 30 Gbps data transfer rates between the customer's hardware and Sidus' onboard systems. By processing data directly in orbit and downlinking only the most pertinent information, FeatherEdge helps lower transmission costs and boosts mission agility and efficiency. Its technology can support diverse applications such as autonomous spacecraft functions, situational awareness, secure cloud services, and strategic defense operations.
"Sidus Space is redefining data processing beyond Earth's surface," said Jim Larson, Senior Vice President of AI Strategic Initiatives at Sidus Space. "This purchase order emphasizes our dedication to advancing AI-driven edge computing in space, minimizing latency, and enabling near real-time decision-making. We look forward to expanding our global reach and applying our expertise to new partnerships."
The new engagement reinforces Sidus Space's growing influence across multiple sectors, including government, intelligence, defense, and commercial markets, as it continues to deliver next-generation AI-powered space technologies.
Related Links
Sidus Space
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Delft and Brown researchers unveil ultrathin sails for laser propulsion in space
NRL imager begins solar wind observations aboard NASA PUNCH mission
US imposes trade restrictions on dozens of entities with eye on China
ISRO advances space tech with SPADEX undocking and cryogenic engine milestone
SpaceX rocket fuel makes stunning swirl in European sky
Norway hosts mainland Europe's first orbital vehicle launch
Mainland Europe's first orbital rocket launch postponed
SpaceX sets rocket re-use record Friday with a nine-day turnaround
Sols 4488-4490: Progress Through the Ankle-Breaking Terrain
Mars climate contrast deepens with new atmospheric wave study
NASA's rover Curiosity finds biggest known organic molecules on Mars
Shocking Spherules!
China's Galactic Energy expands Yunyao satellite network with successful launch
Shenzhou XIX astronauts complete third spacewalk outside Tiangong
Hong Kong spearheads lunar robotics initiative for national space program
Joint initiatives to propel China's commercial space industry forward
|
SKY Perfect JSAT contracts Thales Alenia Space for JSAT 32 satellite project
Globalstar launches advanced control center in Louisiana to boost satellite operations
Space Norway signs Intelsat as lead broadcaster on THOR 8 satellite
What to know about the satellite communications race
Sidus Space Expands Presence in Asia With Orlaith AI and FeatherEdge Technology
Radiation belt wisp mapped inside anomaly by Macao satellite
Airbus adopts Astroscale Gen 2 docking plates for enhanced satellite sustainability
NASA Uses Advanced Radar to Track Groundwater in California
China sends regenerative flatworms to orbit for biological research
Were large soda lakes the cradle of life
Fluorescent caves could explain how life persists in extraterrestrial environments
Super Earth uncovered by tandem space observations
NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt
NASA's Europa Clipper Leverages Mars for Critical Gravity Assist
Oort cloud resembles a galaxy, new study finds
The PI's Perspective: A New Mission Update for the New Year
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters