illustration only
Sidus Space Expands Presence in Asia With Orlaith AI and FeatherEdge Technology
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 26, 2025

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), a dynamic and forward-looking provider of space mission solutions, has secured a new purchase order from a prominent research and development institution in Asia. This agreement marks Sidus Space's inaugural collaboration in the region and demonstrates the capabilities of its proprietary space-based artificial intelligence and edge computing ecosystem, Orlaith, which is driven by its high-speed FeatherEdge onboard computing platform. The project underscores Sidus' expanding leadership in advanced on-orbit computing and rapid data processing.

During this six-week research and development phase, the Company will enhance its second-generation FeatherEdge platform to support 30 Gbps data transfer rates between the customer's hardware and Sidus' onboard systems. By processing data directly in orbit and downlinking only the most pertinent information, FeatherEdge helps lower transmission costs and boosts mission agility and efficiency. Its technology can support diverse applications such as autonomous spacecraft functions, situational awareness, secure cloud services, and strategic defense operations.

"Sidus Space is redefining data processing beyond Earth's surface," said Jim Larson, Senior Vice President of AI Strategic Initiatives at Sidus Space. "This purchase order emphasizes our dedication to advancing AI-driven edge computing in space, minimizing latency, and enabling near real-time decision-making. We look forward to expanding our global reach and applying our expertise to new partnerships."

The new engagement reinforces Sidus Space's growing influence across multiple sectors, including government, intelligence, defense, and commercial markets, as it continues to deliver next-generation AI-powered space technologies.

 Sidus Space
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

