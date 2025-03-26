Airbus adopts Astroscale Gen 2 docking plates for enhanced satellite sustainability

As orbital debris poses increasing threats to both satellites and the space environment, Astroscale is offering a proactive solution with docking plates engineered for satellite servicing and end-of-life disposal. These plates are crafted to meet international guidelines and are designed to ensure spacecraft are built with long-term maintainability and environmental responsibility.
Achieving Technology Readiness Level 9 and boasting proven in-orbit performance, the Gen 2 docking plates have undergone extensive testing and are prepared for deployment. Airbus's procurement of over 100 units marks a critical step in integrating these future-ready components into mainstream satellite architecture, reinforcing its dedication to sustainability in space.
The docking plate builds on heritage from Astroscale's ELSA-d and ADRAS-J missions and has successfully passed tests for exposure to radiation, UV, vibration, and shock. With a projected operational lifespan of more than 15 years, it offers a robust, flight-ready option compatible with a broad spectrum of satellite platforms. Its embedded ferromagnetic technology ensures secure capture during servicing missions while keeping physical impact to a minimum.
Engineered to be compatible with various servicing systems, the docking plate is not tied to a specific capture method and supports robotic and magnetic docking strategies. Integrated fiducial markers enhance visual navigation by providing precise data on satellite orientation and spin, improving safety during approach and docking maneuvers.
"This milestone order from Airbus underscores the industry's increasing commitment to sustainable space operations. The Astroscale second-generation docking plate is more than a product; it's a critical step toward future-proofing satellites for in-orbit servicing and end-of-life debris mitigation," said Nick Shave, Managing Director, Astroscale UK. "We're proud to support Airbus to enable a safer, more sustainable orbital environment."
Astroscale's Gen 2 docking plates establish a new industry standard for sustainable satellite design. As space becomes increasingly crowded, innovations like these will play a pivotal role in preserving orbital infrastructure and ensuring ongoing access to critical space-based services.
