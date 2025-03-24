24/7 Space News
SPACE TRAVEL
 NRL imager begins solar wind observations aboard NASA PUNCH mission
illustration only
NRL imager begins solar wind observations aboard NASA PUNCH mission
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 24, 2025

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory's (NRL) Narrow Field Imager (NFI) has officially commenced operations in orbit after being launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as part of NASA's Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere (PUNCH) mission on March 11. The NFI payload successfully deployed from the launch vehicle on March 12 and is now gathering data from low Earth orbit.

PUNCH consists of a quartet of satellites working in unison to study the inner heliosphere. These spacecraft aim to deliver comprehensive, three-dimensional imagery of the region where the solar corona transforms into the solar wind. With a planned two-year science phase following a three-month commissioning period, PUNCH will deliver vital insights into solar wind formation.

NRL's contribution, the NFI, is a compact coronagraph with an external occulter that blocks direct sunlight, allowing it to observe the faint corona and background starfield around the Sun. Its optical assembly includes a compound lens system and a polarizing filter wheel, with imaging handled by a CCD camera featuring a 2K x 2K active detector. The NFI was developed under NASA sponsorship specifically to track how the Sun's atmosphere evolves into the space environment.

"The launch and deployment of NRL's Narrow Field Imager aboard the PUNCH mission marks a significant step forward in our ability to understand the dynamic processes that drive space weather," said NRL Coronal and Heliospheric Physics Section Head Robin Colaninno, Ph.D. "By imaging the transition of the Sun's atmosphere to the solar wind, we're gaining crucial insights that will ultimately improve our ability to predict and mitigate the impacts of these powerful events on Earth and in space."

Understanding space weather's impact, from minor perturbations to severe phenomena like coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and corotating interaction regions (CIRs), demands accurate models of solar wind behavior. These events begin at the Sun but evolve as they traverse the gap between the solar corona and Earth, particularly through a sparsely observed area in the inner heliosphere.

PUNCH will capture the development of CMEs, providing new data on their origins and movement through space. Such information is critical for predicting the Earth-bound consequences of solar activity, which can range from satellite degradation to communication blackouts and widespread power disruptions. Improved forecasting also offers better protection for space-based systems and exploratory missions operating far from Earth.

Related Links
 NASA's Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere (PUNCH) mission
 Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACE TRAVEL
ATLAS joins Viasat to enhance NASA's satellite ground services
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 19, 2025
 ATLAS Space Operations has partnered with satellite communications leader Viasat, Inc. to deliver essential support for NASA's current and future missions. Viasat, among the initial group of four firms awarded Task Orders under NASA's Near Space Network (NSN) Services contract, will deploy its Real-Time Earth (RTE) network globally to boost NASA's Direct-to-Earth (DTE) communications capabilities. ATLAS, recognized as the largest U.S.-owned federated ground network and an innovator in Ground Software as ... read more
SPACE TRAVEL
NRL imager begins solar wind observations aboard NASA PUNCH mission

 US imposes trade restrictions on dozens of entities with eye on China

 ISRO advances space tech with SPADEX undocking and cryogenic engine milestone

 Spaceo leads ESA project to deploy inflatable sail for satellite disposal
SPACE TRAVEL
SpaceX sets rocket re-use record Friday with a nine-day turnaround

 Trump admits Musk 'susceptible' on China

 From Contract to Orbit in Record Time for OroraTech Satellite Deployment

 China's Ceres 1 completes 18th flight delivering eight satellites to orbit
SPACE TRAVEL
NASA and USGS join forces to advance space resource detection

 Navigating a Slanted River

 Mars Study Suggests Mid-Crust Water May Not Be Essential to Data Interpretation

 Scientists Develop New Technique to Detect Life in Martian Rock Samples
SPACE TRAVEL
China's Galactic Energy expands Yunyao satellite network with successful launch

 Shenzhou XIX astronauts complete third spacewalk outside Tiangong

 Hong Kong spearheads lunar robotics initiative for national space program

 Joint initiatives to propel China's commercial space industry forward
SPACE TRAVEL
SKY Perfect JSAT contracts Thales Alenia Space for JSAT 32 satellite project

 Globalstar launches advanced control center in Louisiana to boost satellite operations

 Space Norway signs Intelsat as lead broadcaster on THOR 8 satellite

 What to know about the satellite communications race
SPACE TRAVEL
BlueHalo achieves milestone with advanced laser communication system

 Iraqis find Ramadan joy in centuries-old ring game

 How Altegrio is Redefining AI Development Services

 Inner space technology push for next-gen European space microchips
SPACE TRAVEL
Microbial traces found in desert rocks hint at unknown life form

 'Dark oxygen': a deep-sea discovery that has split scientists

 TOI-1453 system hosts contrasting super-Earth and low-mass sub-Neptune

 Signs of alien life may be hiding in these gases
SPACE TRAVEL
NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt

 NASA's Europa Clipper Leverages Mars for Critical Gravity Assist

 Oort cloud resembles a galaxy, new study finds

 The PI's Perspective: A New Mission Update for the New Year
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.