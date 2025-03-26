US imposes trade restrictions on dozens of entities with eye on China

The action affects 80 entities from countries including China, the United Arab Emirates and Iran, with the department citing their "activities contrary to US national security and foreign policy."
Those added to the "entity list" are restricted from obtaining US items and technologies without government authorization.
"We will not allow adversaries to exploit American technology to bolster their own militaries and threaten American lives," said US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
The entities targeted include 11 based in China and one in Taiwan, accused of engaging in the development of advanced AI, supercomputers and high-performance AI chips for China-based users "with close ties to the country's military-industrial complex."
They include the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence and subsidiaries of IT giant Inspur Group.
Others were included for "contributions to unsafeguarded nuclear activities" or ballistic missile programs.
The aim is to prevent US technologies and goods from being misused for activities like high performance computing, hypersonic missiles and military aircraft training, said Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Jeffrey Kessler.
Two entities in Iran and China were also added to the list for seeking to procure US items for Iran's defense industry and drone programs, the Commerce Department said.
Beijing condemned the blacklisting of its firms, accusing Washington of "weaponizing" trade and technology in a "typical act of hegemonism".
"We urge the US side to stop generalizing the concept of national security... and stop abusing all kinds of sanctions lists to unreasonably suppress Chinese enterprises," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a daily news conference.
China would take "necessary measures" to defend its firms' rights, Guo added.
Several of the blacklisted companies did not respond to AFP's request for comment on Wednesday.
Related Links
Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NRL imager begins solar wind observations aboard NASA PUNCH mission
US imposes trade restrictions on dozens of entities with eye on China
ISRO advances space tech with SPADEX undocking and cryogenic engine milestone
Spaceo leads ESA project to deploy inflatable sail for satellite disposal
SpaceX sets rocket re-use record Friday with a nine-day turnaround
Trump admits Musk 'susceptible' on China
From Contract to Orbit in Record Time for OroraTech Satellite Deployment
China's Ceres 1 completes 18th flight delivering eight satellites to orbit
NASA and USGS join forces to advance space resource detection
Navigating a Slanted River
Mars Study Suggests Mid-Crust Water May Not Be Essential to Data Interpretation
Scientists Develop New Technique to Detect Life in Martian Rock Samples
China's Galactic Energy expands Yunyao satellite network with successful launch
Shenzhou XIX astronauts complete third spacewalk outside Tiangong
Hong Kong spearheads lunar robotics initiative for national space program
Joint initiatives to propel China's commercial space industry forward
|
SKY Perfect JSAT contracts Thales Alenia Space for JSAT 32 satellite project
Globalstar launches advanced control center in Louisiana to boost satellite operations
Space Norway signs Intelsat as lead broadcaster on THOR 8 satellite
What to know about the satellite communications race
BlueHalo achieves milestone with advanced laser communication system
Iraqis find Ramadan joy in centuries-old ring game
How Altegrio is Redefining AI Development Services
Inner space technology push for next-gen European space microchips
Microbial traces found in desert rocks hint at unknown life form
'Dark oxygen': a deep-sea discovery that has split scientists
TOI-1453 system hosts contrasting super-Earth and low-mass sub-Neptune
Signs of alien life may be hiding in these gases
NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt
NASA's Europa Clipper Leverages Mars for Critical Gravity Assist
Oort cloud resembles a galaxy, new study finds
The PI's Perspective: A New Mission Update for the New Year
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters