Sateliot secures major backing to scale 5G IoT satellite network

The newly raised capital will accelerate the deployment of over 100 LEO satellites, expanding Sateliot's footprint in underserved and critical sectors such as defense, logistics, energy, mining, agriculture, environmental monitoring, and telecommunications infrastructure. The system is designed to extend low-cost IoT coverage to remote and hard-to-reach regions worldwide.
With six satellites already in orbit, including four launched last August, Sateliot has amassed more than euro 270 million in contracts from a clientele spanning 50 nations. The company targets revenue growth reaching euro 1 billion by 2030.
Hyperion Fund contributed euro 10 million to this round, focusing on defense-related applications and reinforcing European security and Spanish technological sovereignty. The Spanish Society for Technological Transformation (SETT), a government-affiliated institution, added euro 13.8 million, and the European Investment Bank (EIB) committed a euro 30 million loan-its first to a Spanish space company.
The funding comes amid rising geopolitical tensions, which have prompted NATO members to increase defense expenditures. The European Union alone has initiated programs totaling up to euro 800 billion to bolster its strategic infrastructure. Sateliot is poised to benefit from more than euro 4 billion dedicated to satellite IoT and euro 10 billion earmarked for secure European communications.
This strategic investment supports Europe's push for technological sovereignty and independent operational capabilities. Hyperion Fund, managed by Singular Asset Management, is advancing its euro 150 million defense and aerospace investment strategy. Following extensive evaluations of over 200 firms, Hyperion is also exploring partnerships with NATO-aligned companies leading in fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, geolocation, and photonics.
Hyperion's founding team includes Pablo Casado, Joaquin Ortiz, Jose Antonio Bartrina, Ricardo Gomez-Acebo, Daniel Lorrain, and recent additions Juan Munoz and Marina Quintero. Its advisory board features prominent figures such as former NATO Secretary General Anders Rasmussen, former US Under Secretary Paula Dobriansky, former French Defence Minister Michele Alliot-Marie, Jazztel founder Martin Varsavsky, ex-Saab Aero CIO Rob Murray, and former AWS cybersecurity head Ilan Leiferman.
Sateliot is helmed by CEO Jaume Sanpera, a veteran tech entrepreneur with eight startups under his belt, and CTO Marco Guadalupi, who previously led Eurona's satellite broadband initiatives.
Related Links
Sateliot
The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Hera spacecraft trials autonomous navigation during Mars encounter
Proba-3 mission advances with autonomous orbital alignment
US imposes trade restrictions on dozens of entities with eye on China
NRL imager begins solar wind observations aboard NASA PUNCH mission
ISRO completes extended plasma thruster test for future satellite propulsion
ISRO advances nextgen rocket power with successful semi cryogenic engine test
Spectrum rocket completes short-duration test flight
NASA adds Starship to roster of launch vehicles under NLS II contract
Sols 4488-4490: Progress Through the Ankle-Breaking Terrain
Mars climate contrast deepens with new atmospheric wave study
NASA's rover Curiosity finds biggest known organic molecules on Mars
NASA's Curiosity Rover Detects Largest Organic Molecules Found on Mars
China logs 15th orbital mission with launch of Tianlian II-04
China's Galactic Energy expands Yunyao satellite network with successful launch
Shenzhou XIX astronauts complete third spacewalk outside Tiangong
Hong Kong spearheads lunar robotics initiative for national space program
|
Sateliot secures major backing to scale 5G IoT satellite network
SKY Perfect JSAT contracts Thales Alenia Space for JSAT 32 satellite project
Globalstar launches advanced control center in Louisiana to boost satellite operations
Space Norway signs Intelsat as lead broadcaster on THOR 8 satellite
Sidus Space Expands Presence in Asia With Orlaith AI and FeatherEdge Technology
BlueHalo achieves milestone with advanced laser communication system
Airbus adopts Astroscale Gen 2 docking plates for enhanced satellite sustainability
How Altegrio is Redefining AI Development Services
China sends regenerative flatworms to orbit for biological research
Were large soda lakes the cradle of life
A new clue to how multicellular life may have evolved
Super Earth uncovered by tandem space observations
NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt
NASA's Europa Clipper Leverages Mars for Critical Gravity Assist
Oort cloud resembles a galaxy, new study finds
The PI's Perspective: A New Mission Update for the New Year
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters