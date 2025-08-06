24/7 Space News
 China expands satellite internet network with second Long March 12 launch
China expands satellite internet network with second Long March 12 launch
 by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Aug 06, 2025

China successfully launched a new batch of internet satellites on Monday using its Long March 12 rocket, further advancing the country's commercial space infrastructure.

The launch occurred at 6:21 pm local time from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in southern China. The rocket deployed the seventh group of low-Earth orbit internet satellites into their designated orbit, marking the 587th mission for the Long March rocket family.

This flight represented the second operational mission for the Long March 12, which debuted on November 30, 2024. Developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, the rocket is a key component of China's commercial space ambitions. It can deliver at least 12 metric tons to low Earth orbit and a minimum of 6 metric tons to a 700-kilometer sun-synchronous orbit.

The recently launched satellites were built by GalaxySpace, a Beijing-based commercial aerospace company. According to the company, all spacecraft were assembled at its smart factory, which integrates intelligent robotic systems with digital manufacturing and automated testing platforms. This approach significantly shortens production timelines while maintaining quality and reliability.

