UAF satellite facility to manage massive NASA data surge

"Most of what we've been working on for the past eight years is preparing for NISAR," Alaska Satellite Facility Director Wade Albright said prior to the launch.
The Alaska Satellite Facility is a unit of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute.
"It's not just scientists using the data anymore," Albright said. "It"s people in operations. It's teachers. It's GIS analysts. Giving them the tools and skills to spend less time manipulating the data and more time actually working with the data is important."
NISAR, a synthetic aperture radar satellite, launched from the India Space Research Organization's Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 4:10 a.m. Alaska time Wednesday. It is NASA's first SAR satellite mission since 1978.
ASF is one of NASA's 11 Distributed Active Archive Centers and has the task of archiving synthetic aperture radar data. It will archive and distribute all NASA-collected L-band SAR data and some selected S-band SAR data acquired over the U.S. The Indian Space Research Organization has its own distribution center and will distribute all S-band SAR data.
ASF is one of four facilities around the globe collecting NISAR data for NASA. Others are in Svalbard, Norway; Punta Arenas, Chile; and at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
NISAR focuses on how the planet's surface changes from natural and human-related forces.
The mission's goal is to monitor and measure surface changes such as land subsidence, glacier and ice sheet movement, and shifts caused by earthquakes, volcanoes and landslides. It can provide an improved understanding of sea level rise by monitoring the flow of glaciers and ice sheets into the ocean, though it won't focus on the oceans.
The satellite, the most advanced ever, will provide more radar imagery and cover more surface area than other satellites and is the first to use dual-frequency synthetic aperture radar systems. The mission combines NASA's L-band radar and ISRO's S-band radar technology.
"With NISAR we will be much better at describing how displacements evolve over time than is possible with current L-band missions, especially on a global scale," said Franz Meyer, the Alaska Satellite Facility's chief scientist.
Meyer is also a member of the NISAR science team and a geophysics professor with the UAF College of Natural Science and Mathematics, specializing in remote sensing.
The L-band radar will cover nearly all of Earth's land surfaces, glaciers and coastal regions twice every 12 days. NASA is providing this instrument, along with the GPS receivers, data recorder, and science communications system.
"It will have a massive scientific impact, because it feeds into not just one science discipline but a whole range of them," Meyer said. "It's also massive in terms of the data volume."
NISAR will generate about 40 petabytes of data annually. That compares to the 2 petabytes ASF archives annually from the European Space Agency's Sentinel-1 satellite, the largest data volume currently from any of the satellites ASF holds in its archives.
One petabyte equals 1 million gigabytes. Personal computers generally have 8 to 32 gigabytes of data storage.
"We've known for a long time that NISAR will bring data volumes that we haven't seen before," Meyer said. "We spent many years with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and NASA thinking about how to make this dataset accessible to the community so that they can use it in a meaningful way. Everything we do these days is designed with this goal in mind."
Albright said Wednesday's launch marks a new chapter in Earth science.
"The launch and the satellite are tremendous technical achievements," he said. "Now we wait for the data that we know will provide great advances in understanding our planet."
Related Links
NISAR
Alaska Satellite Facility
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Bid to relocate US Space Shuttle Discovery faces museum pushback
Russian space chief to meet NASA head for first time in eight years
Russian space chief says agreed with NASA on ISS cooperation until 2028
Water recycling is paramount for space stations and long-duration missions
7 Must-Read Astronautics Books for Future Aerospace Engineers
SpaceX scrubs static fire test of Falcon 9 due to issue
Rocket Lab to Launch Fifth Electron Mission for iQPS Earth Imaging Constellation
US, India launch powerful Earth-monitoring satellite
Life Could Thrive Underground on Mars and Icy Moons Thanks to Cosmic Radiation
China Focus: Chinese scientist details first planned Mars sample-return mission Tianwen 3
Skyfall Mars helicopter fleet to scout future astronaut landing sites
Curiosity Rovers Boxwork Campaign Reaches New Heights on Mount Sharp
Six Chinese universities to launch new low altitude space major this fall
International deep space alliance launched in Hefei China
China launches international association to boost global access to deep space research
Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show
|
China advances satellite internet network with sixth orbital deployment
Cascade raises 59M to develop full stack satellite communications platform
Firefly Aerospace launches IPO with Nasdaq listing planned under ticker FLY
SpaceX launches 28 Starlink satellites days after service outage
Expanded KSAT AWS Alliance Redefines Satellite Ground Communication Services
Bearings Used in Space Technologies: Engineering for the Final Frontier
How to Master Terraria: Essential Tips from a Pro Player
York launches BARD satellite to advance real time intersatellite communications
Chemistry that shaped the cosmos revealed in helium hydride reaction study
Sun dogs, other celestial effects could appear in alien skies
Building blocks of life found in distant star system suggest origins in interstellar space
One billion years of protein evolution reveals surprising design flexibility
China eyes Neptune for groundbreaking ice giant mission
Simulated ice volcanoes reveal how water behaves on distant moons
JunoCam revived by onboard heat treatment just in time for Io flyby
Rare Trans Neptunian Object Reveals Unexpected Orbital Dance with Neptune
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters