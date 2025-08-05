Intuitive Machines wins funding to advance orbital logistics vehicle



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 05, 2025



Intuitive Machines has secured a $9.8 million government contract to progress its Orbital Transfer Vehicle (OTV) through Critical Design Review, the final engineering phase before manufacturing begins. This Phase Two award expands the company's government work beyond lunar surface delivery and strengthens its role in the growing market for orbital mobility solutions.

The award is not affiliated with NASA, marking a strategic step by Intuitive Machines to broaden its customer base across commercial, civil, and national security space sectors. The OTV is based on the company's flight-proven Nova-C lunar lander, which demonstrated key capabilities such as main engine firings and lunar orbit maneuvers during two previous missions.

"Our OTV is a direct evolution of our lunar surface delivery missions - positioning us to expand into the rapidly growing market for in-space logistics," said CEO Steve Altemus. "We're leveraging our flight-proven technology to operate a mission-ready service that delivers customer payloads across orbits - from Earth to the Moon and beyond."

The vehicle is designed to carry up to 2,100 kilograms of payload and deliver spacecraft to a wide range of destinations, including Medium Earth Orbit, Geostationary Orbit, Lagrange Points, Near-Rectilinear Halo Orbit, Low Lunar Orbit, and interplanetary trajectories. Its structure and propulsion system are engineered for mission adaptability, enabling future orbital servicing, communications, and logistics tasks.

Part of the company's broader mission delivery portfolio, the OTV complements existing lunar landers, reentry vehicles, and space-based communications systems. Manufacturing and flight integration could begin as early as 2026, supporting emerging needs in the Earth-Moon economy.

Related Links

Intuitive Machines

Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

