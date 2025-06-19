US military aircraft no longer visible at base in Qatar: satellite images

Nearly 40 military aircraft -- including transport planes like the Hercules C-130 and reconnaissance aircraft -- were parked on the tarmac at the Al Udeid base on June 5, according to images published by Planet Labs PBC and analyzed by AFP.
In an image taken on June 19, only three aircraft are visible.
The US embassy in Qatar announced Thursday that access to the base would be limited "out of an abundance of caution and in light of ongoing regional hostilities," and urged personnel to "exercise increased vigilance."
The White House says US President Donald Trump will decide sometime in the next two weeks whether to join ally Israel's strikes on Iran. The Islamic republic could then respond by striking US bases in the region.
Mark Schwartz, a former lieutenant general in the US Army and a defense researcher at the Rand Corporation, said the personnel, aircraft and installations at Al Udeid would be "extremely vulnerable" given its "close proximity" to Iran.
Schwartz, who served in the Middle East, told AFP that even shrapnel could render the aircraft "non-mission capable."
"You want to reduce risk to US forces, both personnel and equipment," he said.
The planes that have left the tarmac since early June could have been moved to hangars or to other bases in the region.
A US defense official would not discuss the specific positioning of assets but told AFP: "We remain committed to maintaining operational security while executing our mission with the highest level of readiness, lethality and professionalism."
US forces in the Middle East have been mobilized since Israel's first strikes on Iran nearly a week ago, with an additional aircraft carrier en route and significant aircraft movement.
An AFP analysis of open source data tracking aircraft positioning showed that at least 27 military refueling planes -- KC-46A Pegasus and KC-135 Stratotanker planes -- traveled from the United States to Europe from June 15-18.
Twenty-five of them were still in Europe as of late Wednesday, with only two returning to American soil, the data showed.
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Canada needs 'bold ambition' to poach top US researchers
Trump-Musk showdown threatens US space plans
NASA pioneer Dr. Stanley Sander dies at age of 80
Fighter pilot takes next giant step for India's space plans
Kinetica 2 engine test hits milestone with successful multi-engine trial
China testing orbital refueling procedures for satellite missions
In row with Trump, Musk says will end critical US spaceship program
Rocket Lab Schedules Third Electron Launch in 24 Days to Deploy Next Mission for iQPS
Volcanic discovery at Jezero Crater could reshape timeline of Mars
Renowned Mars expert says Trump-Musk axis risks dooming mission
The promise and peril of a crewed Mars mission
NASA's MAVEN Makes First Observation of Atmospheric Sputtering at Mars
Chinese rocket delivers e-commerce packages in sea recovery test
China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University
Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research
Space is a place to found a community not a colony
|
Voyager raises over 400 million in public debut to fuel growth and innovation
AST SpaceMobile Gains Long-Term Access to 45 MHz Mid-Band Spectrum Across North America
European Space Agency looks to non-US partners
SpaceX Launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida
Trump pocketed over $57 mn from crypto coin sales
Toxic legacies of mining scar South Africa's Soweto and contaminate Thai rivers from Myanmar operations
Decarbonizing steel is as tough as steel
Look Up secures major capital boost to expand radar network and space traffic services
Space pebbles and rocks play pivotal role in giant planet's formation
Huge planet discovered orbiting tiny star puzzles scientists
Super-Earth discovered in habitable zone of Sun-like star via TTV technique, paving way for 'Earth 2.0' searches
How does life rebound from mass extinctions
SwRI study shows Europa's icy surface constantly reshaping
The hunt for mysterious 'Planet Nine' offers up a surprise
Jupiter Was Formerly Twice Its Current Size and Had a Much Stronger Magnetic Field
SwRI Gathers First Ultraviolet Data from NASA's Europa Clipper Mission
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters