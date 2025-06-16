Kinetica 2 engine test hits milestone with successful multi-engine trial



by Riko Seibo



Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Jun 16, 2025



CAS Space has completed a significant ground test of its Kinetica 2 carrier rocket engines, achieving key developmental goals in the process. The successful trial was conducted Wednesday at the company's new liquid engine testing complex in suburban Guangzhou.

The test ran multiple high-thrust engines slated for use in the rocket's core booster. Engineers confirmed that all primary engine components performed within expected parameters and produced the required thrust throughout the full programmed duration.

According to the Beijing-based company, a subsidiary of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the engine variant tested will power the first stage of the Kinetica 2 launch vehicle. The trial also marked the first operational use of the new engine testing facility, which is rated for engines with thrust levels up to 400 metric tons and can support tests of reusable propulsion systems.

Alongside propulsion advancements, CAS Space is building additional infrastructure for the Kinetica 2 project. A technical operations center and dedicated launch pad are under construction at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, with completion expected soon. These will bolster the company's mission readiness and logistical efficiency.

The Kinetica 2 is a liquid-fueled, medium-lift launch vehicle measuring 52 meters in length. It features a 3.35-meter-diameter core booster flanked by two side boosters, with a total liftoff mass of 625 metric tons and a peak thrust of 766 tons.

Designed for both sun-synchronous and low-Earth orbits, the rocket can transport payloads of up to 8 tons to 500-kilometer sun-synchronous orbits and 12 tons to LEO. CAS Space has scheduled the maiden launch for September, which will also carry the Qingzhou cargo vessel.

Also called the Light Ship, Qingzhou is under construction by the Innovation Academy for Microsatellites in Shanghai. It is intended to supply China's Tiangong space station under the direction of the China Manned Space Agency.

