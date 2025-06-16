24/7 Space News
SPACEMART
 Voyager raises over 400 million in public debut to fuel growth and innovation
illustration only
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 16, 2025

Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) has completed its initial public offering, closing the sale of 14,200,645 Class A common shares at $31.00 each. This total includes the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase an additional 1,852,258 shares. The offering generated approximately $402.3 million in net proceeds after deductions for underwriting fees and expenses.

The company plans to channel the funds toward strategic growth, including expanded R and D efforts and capital asset acquisitions. Voyager also aims to support potential mergers and acquisitions aligned with its core mission, alongside general corporate uses such as debt repayment, administrative costs, and infrastructure enhancements.

Voyager's Class A stock commenced trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "VOYG" on June 11, 2025.

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan led the offering as joint book-runners, joined by Barclays, Jefferies, BofA Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance.

 Voyager Technologies
 The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry

