Voyager raises over 400 million in public debut to fuel growth and innovation

The company plans to channel the funds toward strategic growth, including expanded R and D efforts and capital asset acquisitions. Voyager also aims to support potential mergers and acquisitions aligned with its core mission, alongside general corporate uses such as debt repayment, administrative costs, and infrastructure enhancements.
Voyager's Class A stock commenced trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "VOYG" on June 11, 2025.
Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan led the offering as joint book-runners, joined by Barclays, Jefferies, BofA Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance.
