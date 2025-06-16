24/7 Space News
 Airbus touts plane orders, Boeing focused on crash probe at air show
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Le Bourget, France (AFP) June 16, 2025

European aeroplane manufacturer Airbus announced Saudi and Polish orders for more than 100 aircraft at the Paris Air Show on Monday while US rival Boeing focused on "supporting customers" after the Air India crash.

The sales rivalry between Boeing and European aerospace giant Airbus usually drives the headlines as the world's top civilian plane makers announce many of their biggest orders at the air show in Le Bourget.

But Boeing chief executive Kelly Ortberg said last week he was cancelling plans to attend the biennial event to spend time on the probe into the 787 Dreamliner crash.

"Our focus is on supporting our customers, rather than announcing orders at this air show," a Boeing spokeswoman told AFP at the trade fair in Le Bourget.

The London-bound Dreamliner crashed shortly after take off in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, killing 241 passengers and crew and another 38 people on the ground. One passenger survived.

For its part, Airbus announced that Riyadh Air, an airline founded in 2023, placed a "firm" order for 25 wide-body, long-range A350-1000 aircraft.

The deal would be worth more than $9 billion under 2018 catalogue prices -- which Airbus has since phased out as final sale prices vary according to contract terms and the version of an aircraft.

The Riyadh Air deal could rise to 50 planes, Airbus said.

Saudi aircraft leasing company AviLease placed a separate order for 30 single-aisle A320neo jets and 10 A350F freighters in a deal worth around $7 billion.

The deal could rise to 22 A350F cargo planes and 55 A320neo aircraft.

Polish airline LOT -- which has traditionally purchased planes from Boeing and Brazilian manufacturer Embraer -- picked Airbus for the first time, ordering 40 A220 planes worth $3.4 billion.

Embraer announced that the Portuguese government had ordered a sixth KC-390 Millennium military transport plane after buying five in 2019.

