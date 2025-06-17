UP Aerospace debuts Spyder rocket with successful hypersonic test launch

The test was supported by the Navy White Sands Detachment and funded by the Stockpile Responsiveness Program at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), which successfully deployed its onboard test payload during flight.
Designed for Mach 10-class missions, the Spyder launch vehicle results from eight years of joint development by UP Aerospace, Cesaroni Aerospace, NASA's Flight Opportunities Program, Marshall Space Flight Center, and LANL. UP Aerospace and Cesaroni have been collaborating since 2005 on solid rocket motor innovations, including the Spyder's main booster and upper stages.
Plans for Spyder include enhancements like a high-performance booster and multi-stage configurations designed to reach altitudes nearing 300 kilometers, broadening its hypersonic testing applications.
Over its 16-year history, UP Aerospace has conducted missions for NASA, the European Space Agency, and LANL. Spyder development was accelerated by a NASA Tipping Point contract awarded in 2017, enabling advanced capabilities for testing re-entry technologies and thermal protection systems at lower costs and timelines.
"The successful launch of Spyder-1 sets the stage for the next mission, which will integrate guidance and control systems into the Spyder-2 vehicle. We are excited for its upcoming launch, scheduled for early 2026," said Jerry Larson, UP Aerospace President and CEO.
