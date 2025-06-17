24/7 Space News
 Rocket Lab books two responsive Electron missions for 2025 including launch this week
 by Simon Mansfield
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Jun 17, 2025

Rocket Lab has confirmed it will launch two dedicated Electron missions in 2025 for an undisclosed commercial client, with the first liftoff scheduled for as early as June 20. This rapid turnaround highlights the company's growing reputation for fast, tailored access to space.

The inaugural flight, named "Symphony In The Stars," will lift off from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand, placing a single satellite into a 650-kilometer circular orbit. A second Electron launch for the same customer and mission parameters is slated to occur before year's end.

Rocket Lab CEO Sir Peter Beck noted the flexibility of the Electron platform, stating, "These newly-added missions to our launch manifest represent everything that makes Electron a global launch leader: a tailored and responsive launch service that meets the mission requirements of satellite operators to get their satellites on orbit when they want, where they want, and on short notice. We're proud to be delivering an unbeatable launch service for this new customer on Electron and looking forward to the first launch this week."

With a growing demand exceeding 20 launches in 2025 and a perfect mission record this year, Electron continues to attract clients from commercial, civil, and government sectors. Rocket Lab operates from dual orbital launch sites in Mahia, New Zealand and Wallops Island, Virginia, and is on pace to achieve a new annual launch record.

