The inaugural flight, named "Symphony In The Stars," will lift off from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand, placing a single satellite into a 650-kilometer circular orbit. A second Electron launch for the same customer and mission parameters is slated to occur before year's end.
Rocket Lab CEO Sir Peter Beck noted the flexibility of the Electron platform, stating, "These newly-added missions to our launch manifest represent everything that makes Electron a global launch leader: a tailored and responsive launch service that meets the mission requirements of satellite operators to get their satellites on orbit when they want, where they want, and on short notice. We're proud to be delivering an unbeatable launch service for this new customer on Electron and looking forward to the first launch this week."
With a growing demand exceeding 20 launches in 2025 and a perfect mission record this year, Electron continues to attract clients from commercial, civil, and government sectors. Rocket Lab operates from dual orbital launch sites in Mahia, New Zealand and Wallops Island, Virginia, and is on pace to achieve a new annual launch record.
Related Links
Rocket Lab
Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Canada needs 'bold ambition' to poach top US researchers
Trump-Musk showdown threatens US space plans
NASA pioneer Dr. Stanley Sander dies at age of 80
Fighter pilot takes next giant step for India's space plans
Rocket Lab books two responsive Electron missions for 2025 including launch this week
UP Aerospace debuts Spyder rocket with successful hypersonic test launch
SpaceX's Starship explodes in pre-flight test
Kinetica 2 engine test hits milestone with successful multi-engine trial
Volcanic discovery at Jezero Crater could reshape timeline of Mars
NASA Mars Orbiter Captures Volcano Peeking Above Morning Cloud Tops
Renowned Mars expert says Trump-Musk axis risks dooming mission
The promise and peril of a crewed Mars mission
Chinese rocket delivers e-commerce packages in sea recovery test
China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University
Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research
Space is a place to found a community not a colony
|
Redwire launches 200 million dollar public stock offering to accelerate growth and reduce dilution
Muon Space secures $146 million to scale satellite manufacturing and defense constellations
AST SpaceMobile Gains Long-Term Access to 45 MHz Mid-Band Spectrum Across North America
Voyager raises over 400 million in public debut to fuel growth and innovation
NASA seeks industry input to expand space relay and navigation services
Astroscale to lead UK Orpheus mission with GBP 5.15M defence contract
Toxic legacies of mining scar South Africa's Soweto and contaminate Thai rivers from Myanmar operations
New Zealand targets leadership in superconducting space tech with new research alliance
Discovery of giant planet orbiting tiny star challenges theories on planet formation
Silicate clouds discovered in atmosphere of distant exoplanet
Space pebbles and rocks play pivotal role in giant planet's formation
Huge planet discovered orbiting tiny star puzzles scientists
Unexpected Dust Patterns Found on Uranus Moons Confound Scientists
SwRI study shows Europa's icy surface constantly reshaping
The hunt for mysterious 'Planet Nine' offers up a surprise
Jupiter Was Formerly Twice Its Current Size and Had a Much Stronger Magnetic Field
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters