 Space Force awards launch missions to SpaceX, ULA
 by Lisa Hornung
 Washington DC (SPX) Oct 07, 2025

The U.S. Space Force announced winning bids for missions, and SpaceX is the clear favorite.

Space Systems Command awarded seven National Security Space Launch contracts last week. Five of the missions were awarded to SpaceX for $714 million. United Launch Alliance got the other two, worth $428 million. Blue Origin didn't qualify because its New Glenn rocket still needs certification for national security launches. It will have another chance in 2027

The missions include 54 scheduled launches between 2027 and 2032.

SpaceX will fly the 12th Wideband Global Satcom mission, which will bolster the U.S. government's network of global, high-capacity comms, Payload reported. ULA will fly the fourth GPS III follow-on mission, which will improve the Department of Defense's GPS capabilities.

They will also fly one spy satellite each for the National Reconnaissance Office, to high-energy orbits.

SSC said in April that SpaceX should plan for $5.9 billion in contracts under the NSSL Phase 3 Lane 2 program. ULA should plan for $5.4 billion in contracts. And Blue Origin could plan to launch up to seven missions for $2.3 billion, depending on certification.

New Glenn will launch NASA's ESCAPADE (Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers) mission to Mars this fall.

ULA was the main launch provider for national security missions until SpaceX came onto the scene and launched several payloads over the past few years, Gizmodo reported. And Blue Origin is a newer contender for the contracts.

