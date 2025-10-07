Space Force awards launch missions to SpaceX, ULA

Space Systems Command awarded seven National Security Space Launch contracts last week. Five of the missions were awarded to SpaceX for $714 million. United Launch Alliance got the other two, worth $428 million. Blue Origin didn't qualify because its New Glenn rocket still needs certification for national security launches. It will have another chance in 2027
The missions include 54 scheduled launches between 2027 and 2032.
SpaceX will fly the 12th Wideband Global Satcom mission, which will bolster the U.S. government's network of global, high-capacity comms, Payload reported. ULA will fly the fourth GPS III follow-on mission, which will improve the Department of Defense's GPS capabilities.
They will also fly one spy satellite each for the National Reconnaissance Office, to high-energy orbits.
SSC said in April that SpaceX should plan for $5.9 billion in contracts under the NSSL Phase 3 Lane 2 program. ULA should plan for $5.4 billion in contracts. And Blue Origin could plan to launch up to seven missions for $2.3 billion, depending on certification.
New Glenn will launch NASA's ESCAPADE (Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers) mission to Mars this fall.
ULA was the main launch provider for national security missions until SpaceX came onto the scene and launched several payloads over the past few years, Gizmodo reported. And Blue Origin is a newer contender for the contracts.
Related Links
U.S. Space Force
Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
ESA unveils Pulse framework to streamline mission management
U.S. and U.K. execute joint satellite maneuver in milestone space operation
Arianespace partners with BULL to advance space debris prevention measures on Ariane 6
Trump jeopardising US role as scientific leader: Nobel officials
Beyond Gravity wins order to build robotic thruster mechanisms for HummingSat satellites
Long March 2D reaches 100th mission milestone with dual satellite launch
SpaceX plans 11th test of Starship later this month from South Texas
German military satellites to fly on Ariane 6 under new Arianespace contract
Martian skies reveal intricate atmospheric layers in new orbiter images
Curtin powers global push to find life on Mars and advance autonomy
Researchers ID new mineral on Mars, providing insight on potential early life
Technique Could Reveal Hidden Habitats on Moon and Mars
Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy
China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test
Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station
China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040
|
T-Satellite powers smartphone apps beyond cell coverage
Eutelsat and Tusass Strengthen Greenland's Digital Backbone with LEO Connectivity Expansion
Chinese IoT satellite constellation completes first phase for global communications
UK expands international space ties with 23 new collaborations
TakeMe2Space and AICRAFT partner to deliver orbital data centre infrastructure
Australia Japan partnership to accelerate laser links for satellites
Commcrete shrinks satcom on the move with 29M to miniaturize antennas to three centimeters
NASA begins testing PExT wideband communications system in orbit
Young rogue planet displays record-breaking 'growth spurt'
Patchwork planets: Piecing together the early solar system
Rogue planet devours matter at record pace of six billion tonnes a second
The first animals on Earth may have been sea sponges, study suggests
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus
3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner
A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
Evidence of a past, deep ocean on Uranian moon, Ariel
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters