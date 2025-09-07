China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040



by Riko Seibo



Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Sep 07, 2025



The global deep space economy could expand into a trillion-dollar market by 2040, with growth centered on energy, internet, tourism, and cultural creativity, according to insights shared at the third International Deep Space Exploration Conference in Anhui province, China.

Shi Pingyan, chief engineer of China's Deep Space Exploration Lab, presented a report at a sub-forum in Hefei that identified ten priority sectors shaping the deep space economy. These include resource exploitation, internet, energy, biology, transportation, smart technologies, construction, tourism, security, and cultural creativity.

Shi explained that China's exploration strategy is advancing from scientific research and technological breakthroughs toward economic empowerment and industrial-scale development. He emphasized that deep space industries will become a primary driver of new productive forces and a catalyst for upgrading aerospace capabilities.

The report also underscored the importance of international collaboration, government support, commercial investment, and technological innovation to realize the economic potential of deep space activities.

Held September 4-5 under the theme "Near-Earth Asteroids," the conference examined asteroid detection, planetary defense, and extraterrestrial resource utilization, marking an important platform for shaping global cooperation in space economy development.

Related Links

Institute of Deep Space Science and Technology

The Chinese Space Program - News, Policy and Technology

China News from SinoDaily.com

