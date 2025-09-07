China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040

Shi Pingyan, chief engineer of China's Deep Space Exploration Lab, presented a report at a sub-forum in Hefei that identified ten priority sectors shaping the deep space economy. These include resource exploitation, internet, energy, biology, transportation, smart technologies, construction, tourism, security, and cultural creativity.
Shi explained that China's exploration strategy is advancing from scientific research and technological breakthroughs toward economic empowerment and industrial-scale development. He emphasized that deep space industries will become a primary driver of new productive forces and a catalyst for upgrading aerospace capabilities.
The report also underscored the importance of international collaboration, government support, commercial investment, and technological innovation to realize the economic potential of deep space activities.
Held September 4-5 under the theme "Near-Earth Asteroids," the conference examined asteroid detection, planetary defense, and extraterrestrial resource utilization, marking an important platform for shaping global cooperation in space economy development.
Related Links
Institute of Deep Space Science and Technology
The Chinese Space Program - News, Policy and Technology
China News from SinoDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Chinese cluster now world's top innovation hotspot: UN
Dragon supply mission docks with International Space Station
SpaceX scrubs Starship launch in latest setback
Irish CubeSat proves wave based control for precise in orbit pointing
SpaceX launches 28 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral
First five Flight Ticket Initiative missions confirmed with Avio and Isar Aerospace
SpaceX sets record with 30th Falcon 9 spaceflight
SpaceX answers critics with successful Starship test flight
Over Soroya Ridge and onward
Mars mantle holds fragments from ancient giant impacts study finds
Curiosity Captures Mars Landscape While Talking to an Orbiter
Preparing rock analysis methods on Earth for future Mars samples
AI assistant supports Chinese space station astronauts
Spacesuit milestone reached with 20 spacewalks on Chinese station
Shenzhou 20 crew prepares for third spacewalk in coming days
Astronaut crew tests new generation spacewalk suits and conducts health research aboard Tiangong
|
Precision CNC for High-Speed Aerospace Impellers
SpaceX expands Starlink network in latest Falcon 9 launch
Aerospacelab secures 94M EUR to expand satellite production and development
SiriusXM activates SXM 10 to bolster North American audio network
Doom plays in orbit as Intuition-1 satellite proves versatility of Polish tech
New study links satellite discharges to electron buildup in orbit
Engineering fantasy into reality
Indonesian islanders taking Swiss concrete giant to court over climate
Circle versus rectangle: Finding 'Earth 2.0' may be easier using a new telescope shape
Advancing Single-Photon Sensing Image Sensors to Enable the Search for Life Beyond Earth
Warped planet forming discs challenge long held models of planetary birth
Clues from Butterfly Nebula dust advance knowledge of rocky planet origins
Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core
Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites
New Horizons begins record hibernation in Kuiper Belt
Jupiter core mystery not explained by giant planetary impact
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters