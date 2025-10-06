Eutelsat and Tusass Strengthen Greenland's Digital Backbone with LEO Connectivity Expansion



by Erica Marchand



Paris, France (SPX) Oct 06, 2025



Eutelsat and Tusass, Greenland's national telecommunications provider, have expanded their strategic partnership through a new multi-year agreement to deliver low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity across Greenland. The collaboration will use Eutelsat's OneWeb network to enhance secure, resilient, and high-speed communications across the Arctic nation's remote regions.

The extended partnership builds on existing cooperation between the two companies and will support broadband access, maritime and mobility connectivity, and emergency communications. It also advances Tusass's objectives for digital inclusion, sovereign data capacity, and integration of Greenland's communications infrastructure.

Eutelsat's OneWeb satellites orbit the Earth over the poles, providing low-latency, high-bandwidth coverage at high latitudes. This unique configuration allows the system to maintain reliable performance in the Arctic, where terrestrial networks are sparse and extreme weather challenges conventional infrastructure.

Cyril Dujardin, President of Eutelsat's Connectivity Business Unit, stated that critical infrastructure protection is becoming a central concern across Europe: "We are delighted to continue our work with Tusass to support its efforts in connecting remote communities, backbone infrastructure, and enabling essential services such as rescue operations and maritime security and safety. Our expanded partnership highlights the growing relevance of LEO for both resiliency and redundancy, and for meeting the evolving sovereign and commercial connectivity needs of remote regions."

Tusass CEO Toke Binzer emphasized Greenland's distinctive challenges: "Greenland presents one of the world's most complex connectivity challenges. By partnering with Eutelsat and its OneWeb LEO solution, we are strengthening our ability to meet the needs of our people and institutions - from everyday internet access to robust national communications infrastructure. This agreement reflects our commitment to resilient, future-proof connectivity that serves all society."

The initiative reinforces Eutelsat's growing role in providing sovereign-grade, secure communications solutions for Arctic and European territories, further extending the reach of satellite-enabled connectivity in critical and remote environments.

