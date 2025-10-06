24/7 Space News
SPACEMART
 Eutelsat and Tusass Strengthen Greenland's Digital Backbone with LEO Connectivity Expansion
illustration only
Eutelsat and Tusass Strengthen Greenland's Digital Backbone with LEO Connectivity Expansion
 by Erica Marchand
 Paris, France (SPX) Oct 06, 2025

Eutelsat and Tusass, Greenland's national telecommunications provider, have expanded their strategic partnership through a new multi-year agreement to deliver low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity across Greenland. The collaboration will use Eutelsat's OneWeb network to enhance secure, resilient, and high-speed communications across the Arctic nation's remote regions.

The extended partnership builds on existing cooperation between the two companies and will support broadband access, maritime and mobility connectivity, and emergency communications. It also advances Tusass's objectives for digital inclusion, sovereign data capacity, and integration of Greenland's communications infrastructure.

Eutelsat's OneWeb satellites orbit the Earth over the poles, providing low-latency, high-bandwidth coverage at high latitudes. This unique configuration allows the system to maintain reliable performance in the Arctic, where terrestrial networks are sparse and extreme weather challenges conventional infrastructure.

Cyril Dujardin, President of Eutelsat's Connectivity Business Unit, stated that critical infrastructure protection is becoming a central concern across Europe: "We are delighted to continue our work with Tusass to support its efforts in connecting remote communities, backbone infrastructure, and enabling essential services such as rescue operations and maritime security and safety. Our expanded partnership highlights the growing relevance of LEO for both resiliency and redundancy, and for meeting the evolving sovereign and commercial connectivity needs of remote regions."

Tusass CEO Toke Binzer emphasized Greenland's distinctive challenges: "Greenland presents one of the world's most complex connectivity challenges. By partnering with Eutelsat and its OneWeb LEO solution, we are strengthening our ability to meet the needs of our people and institutions - from everyday internet access to robust national communications infrastructure. This agreement reflects our commitment to resilient, future-proof connectivity that serves all society."

The initiative reinforces Eutelsat's growing role in providing sovereign-grade, secure communications solutions for Arctic and European territories, further extending the reach of satellite-enabled connectivity in critical and remote environments.

Related Links
 Eutelsat
 The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEMART
SFL Missions to Deliver Spacecraft Buses for HawkEye 360 RF Signal Detection Expansion
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 29, 2025
 SFL Missions Inc. has secured a contract to build spacecraft bus units for three new HawkEye 360 satellite clusters, adding nine spacecraft to the company's expanding constellation for RF signal detection and geolocation. The order covers Cluster 14, which follows earlier designs, and Clusters 15 and 16, which incorporate advanced capabilities. Through its Flex Production program, SFL Missions delivers bus units and subsystems derived from its 30-kg DEFIANT platform, designed in Toronto for HawkEy ... read more
SPACEMART
Voyager selects Vivace to build primary structure for next generation Starlab

 Arianespace partners with BULL to advance space debris prevention measures on Ariane 6

 NASA will say goodbye to the International Space Station in 2030

 NASA launches mission to study space weather
SPACEMART
Rocket Lab Expands Synspective Partnership with 10 Additional Electron Launches

 Themis reusable rocket demonstrator stands ready in Sweden

 ESA and Avio advance design of reusable rocket upper stage

 Pulsar Fusion to Demonstrate Advanced Propulsion on Momentus Vigoride Mission
SPACEMART
Researchers ID new mineral on Mars, providing insight on potential early life

 Technique Could Reveal Hidden Habitats on Moon and Mars

 Wind driven rovers show promise for low cost Mars missions

 NASA's ESCAPADE craft returns to Florida for fall mission to Mars
SPACEMART
Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy

 China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test

 Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station

 China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040
SPACEMART
SFL Missions to Deliver Spacecraft Buses for HawkEye 360 RF Signal Detection Expansion

 Planet expands satellite production with new Berlin facility

 Globalstar moves to expand satellite network with new spectrum plan

 Planet plans $300 million convertible notes offering maturing 2030
SPACEMART
York and SDA prove space to ground laser link for Transport Layer

 Commcrete shrinks satcom on the move with 29M to miniaturize antennas to three centimeters

 Welsh project aims to reinvent space cooling with laser textured graphite

 NASA begins testing PExT wideband communications system in orbit
SPACEMART
NASA's Tally of Planets Outside Our Solar System Reaches 6,000

 Exoplanets unlikely to host global oceans

 Molecular 'fossils' offer microscopic clues to the origins of life - but they take care to interpret

 NASA Webb probes atmosphere scenarios for TRAPPIST-1 e
SPACEMART
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus

 3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner

 Evidence of a past, deep ocean on Uranian moon, Ariel

 A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.