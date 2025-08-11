24/7 Space News
SPACEMART
 SpaceX launches Amazon Kuiper satellites in 100th 2025 mission
SpaceX launches Amazon Kuiper satellites in 100th 2025 mission
 by Ian Stark
 Washington DC (UPI) Aug 11, 2025

SpaceX on Monday launched two dozen Kuiper Internet satellites into orbit Monday on its 100th mission of 2025.

The rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Monday at 8:35 a.m. EDT, in the 97th Falcon 9 launch of the year. It was the third attempt for this particular mission, as the first two attempts over the weekend were scrubbed due to weather conditions.

The launch brought 24 Kuiper Internet satellites into low Earth orbit, joining those previously sent into space and brings the total to 102. The Kuiper constellation is planned to ultimately hold over 3,200 spacecraft and will require more than 80 future launch missions to achieve that sum.

The Falcon 9's first stage returned to Earth about nine minutes after liftoff and touched down in the Atlantic Ocean on the SpaceX drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas, marking the 120th booster landing on the ship. Unlike many SpaceX missions, the booster used Monday made its first-ever flight, as SpaceX generally reuses its rockets.

"Another 24 Kuiper satellites have been deployed into low Earth orbit," the Kuiper Project posted to its X page Monday.

The other three SpaceX missions of 2025 were suborbital test flights of the reusable Starship vehicle intended to help with the eventual settlement of Mars.

Related Links
 The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEMART
SpaceX set to launch 24 Amazon Project Kuiper satellites
 Washington DC (UPI) Aug 7, 2025
SpaceX is scheduled to lift off on Thursday with more Project Kuiper satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station for its 100th mission of the year. This mission will be the fourth launch for Project Kuiper. The rocket will be carrying 24 satellites, bringing the total number of satellites in the constellation to 102. Once finished, it is planned to consist of more than 3,200 spacecraft. The launch window begins at 10:01 a.m. EDT with a 27-minute window with an ... read more
SPACEMART
Argo and ThinkOrbital to launch first orbital mission using long-range X-ray imaging

 Four astronauts home from space station after splashdown

 NASA and Boeing Starliner astronaut 'Butch' Wilmore retires

 Bid to relocate US Space Shuttle Discovery faces museum pushback
SPACEMART
Intuitive Machines wins funding to advance orbital logistics vehicle

 Embry-Riddle Researchers Launch Rockets for a Deeper Look at Ionized Clouds That Disrupt Communications

 Rocket Lab expands iQPS satellite network with successful Electron launch

 4D images show heat shield damage goes below the surface
SPACEMART
Unique Martian sulfate points to recent thermal activity and mineral formation

 Marking 13 Years on Mars, NASA's Curiosity Picks Up New Skills

 Life Could Thrive Underground on Mars and Icy Moons Thanks to Cosmic Radiation

 China Focus: Chinese scientist details first planned Mars sample-return mission Tianwen 3
SPACEMART
Six Chinese universities to launch new low altitude space major this fall

 International deep space alliance launched in Hefei China

 China launches international association to boost global access to deep space research

 Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show
SPACEMART
SpaceX launches Amazon Kuiper satellites in 100th 2025 mission

 SpaceX set to launch 24 Amazon Project Kuiper satellites

 Chile builds first space center for satellite manufacturing

 Parsons and Globalstar advance satellite communications with successful European test
SPACEMART
Dangerous dreams: Inside internet's 'sleepmaxxing' craze

 China's leaders take aim at 'pointless' meetings and 'bureaucratism'

 UAF satellite facility to manage massive NASA data surge

 All five miners found dead after Chilean mine collapse
SPACEMART
Giant rogue planets could host scaled-down planetary systems

 Sun dogs, other celestial effects could appear in alien skies

 Chemistry that shaped the cosmos revealed in helium hydride reaction study

 Building blocks of life found in distant star system suggest origins in interstellar space
SPACEMART
Simulated ice volcanoes reveal how water behaves on distant moons

 China eyes Neptune for groundbreaking ice giant mission

 JunoCam revived by onboard heat treatment just in time for Io flyby

 Rare Trans Neptunian Object Reveals Unexpected Orbital Dance with Neptune
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.