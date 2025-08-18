Geespace expands GEESATCOM network with launch of 11 new satellites

GEESATCOM, developed and operated by Geespace, supports satellite IoT trials and inter-satellite communications for sectors such as intelligent vehicles, fisheries, construction, emergency services, logistics, infrastructure, energy, water management, agriculture, forestry, and livestock. It also enables Earth observation for ecological and environmental monitoring.
This launch expanded the constellation from 30 to 41 satellites at 600 km altitude. Within two months, the network is projected to grow to 64 satellites, providing near-real-time global coverage excluding the polar regions. Once fully operational, GEESATCOM will deliver commercial IoT satellite services worldwide.
Geespace's global strategy includes partnerships with telecom operators in over 20 countries, especially in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Proof-of-concept testing achieved 99.15% communication success and 99.97% network uptime.
In Malaysia, local joint venture ADISB with telecom operator ALTEL is advancing GEESATCOM services in maritime, agriculture, transportation, and energy sectors. The initiative has attracted attention from Malaysia's Prime Minister, Communications Minister, and other senior officials.
As deployment accelerates, Geespace plans to collaborate with international partners to promote large-scale adoption of low-Earth orbit satellite IoT communication technologies globally.
