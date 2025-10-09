Raytheon and Anduril achieve breakthrough test in advanced rocket propulsion

With global demand for munitions rising, the test underscores efforts to bolster domestic propulsion capabilities and create a more resilient supply chain. "This test demonstrates more than just a technical achievement," said Colin Whelan, president of Advanced Technology at Raytheon. "It's about building a more robust and adaptable supply base for solid rocket motors that can rapidly respond to emerging national security needs."
Through this collaboration, Raytheon and Anduril are advancing what they describe as a composable weapons strategy - a modular approach to missile development designed for adaptability and interoperability across platforms. "By partnering with Anduril, Raytheon is expanding the defense technology ecosystem and addressing critical limitations in the rocket motor supply base," Whelan said.
The tested propulsion system featured a Highly Loaded Grain (HLG) rocket motor, one of the most challenging designs in the field. "Designing and firing a Highly Loaded Grain rocket motor is one of the most technically demanding tasks in the solid rocket motor industry," said LTG (ret.) Neil Thurgood, senior vice president at Anduril Industries. "Achieving this result highlights the strength of Anduril's engineering team and demonstrates our ability to deliver high-performance propulsion solutions in a domain long defined by a small set of providers."
Raytheon continues to develop propulsion technologies across its missile and interceptor portfolio, contributing to systems deployed on land, sea, air, and space. The company said the partnership with Anduril reflects a broader effort to ensure the U.S. defense sector remains agile and capable of meeting future threats through advanced manufacturing and innovation.
Related Links
Raytheon (an RTX business)
Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
ESA unveils Pulse framework to streamline mission management
U.S. and U.K. execute joint satellite maneuver in milestone space operation
Arianespace partners with BULL to advance space debris prevention measures on Ariane 6
Voyager selects Vivace to build primary structure for next generation Starlab
German military satellites to fly on Ariane 6 under new Arianespace contract
Northrop Grumman Hypersonic Navigation System Exceeds Rocket Test Milestones
Space: Framatome and ENEA sign MoU to explore advanced technological solutions for designing lunar nuclear fission reactors
Rocket Lab Expands Synspective Partnership with 10 Additional Electron Launches
Researchers ID new mineral on Mars, providing insight on potential early life
Technique Could Reveal Hidden Habitats on Moon and Mars
Wind driven rovers show promise for low cost Mars missions
NASA's ESCAPADE craft returns to Florida for fall mission to Mars
Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy
China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test
Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station
China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040
|
Eutelsat and Tusass Strengthen Greenland's Digital Backbone with LEO Connectivity Expansion
China sends 11th group of internet satellites into orbit for global constellation
Planet expands satellite production with new Berlin facility
SFL Missions to Deliver Spacecraft Buses for HawkEye 360 RF Signal Detection Expansion
Australia Japan partnership to accelerate laser links for satellites
TakeMe2Space and AICRAFT partner to deliver orbital data centre infrastructure
Commcrete shrinks satcom on the move with 29M to miniaturize antennas to three centimeters
NASA begins testing PExT wideband communications system in orbit
NASA's Tally of Planets Outside Our Solar System Reaches 6,000
Exoplanets unlikely to host global oceans
Molecular 'fossils' offer microscopic clues to the origins of life - but they take care to interpret
NASA Webb probes atmosphere scenarios for TRAPPIST-1 e
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus
3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner
A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
Evidence of a past, deep ocean on Uranian moon, Ariel
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters