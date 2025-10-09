24/7 Space News
ROCKET SCIENCE
 Raytheon and Anduril achieve breakthrough test in advanced rocket propulsion
illustration only
Raytheon and Anduril achieve breakthrough test in advanced rocket propulsion
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Oct 09, 2025

Raytheon, an RTX business, and Anduril Industries have completed a successful static fire test of an advanced solid rocket motor under contract with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory's Munitions Directorate. The achievement marks a major step toward expanding U.S. rocket motor production and strengthening the defense industrial base.

With global demand for munitions rising, the test underscores efforts to bolster domestic propulsion capabilities and create a more resilient supply chain. "This test demonstrates more than just a technical achievement," said Colin Whelan, president of Advanced Technology at Raytheon. "It's about building a more robust and adaptable supply base for solid rocket motors that can rapidly respond to emerging national security needs."

Through this collaboration, Raytheon and Anduril are advancing what they describe as a composable weapons strategy - a modular approach to missile development designed for adaptability and interoperability across platforms. "By partnering with Anduril, Raytheon is expanding the defense technology ecosystem and addressing critical limitations in the rocket motor supply base," Whelan said.

The tested propulsion system featured a Highly Loaded Grain (HLG) rocket motor, one of the most challenging designs in the field. "Designing and firing a Highly Loaded Grain rocket motor is one of the most technically demanding tasks in the solid rocket motor industry," said LTG (ret.) Neil Thurgood, senior vice president at Anduril Industries. "Achieving this result highlights the strength of Anduril's engineering team and demonstrates our ability to deliver high-performance propulsion solutions in a domain long defined by a small set of providers."

Raytheon continues to develop propulsion technologies across its missile and interceptor portfolio, contributing to systems deployed on land, sea, air, and space. The company said the partnership with Anduril reflects a broader effort to ensure the U.S. defense sector remains agile and capable of meeting future threats through advanced manufacturing and innovation.

Related Links
 Raytheon (an RTX business)
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ROCKET SCIENCE
Northrop Grumman Hypersonic Navigation System Exceeds Rocket Test Milestones
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 29, 2025
 Northrop Grumman's Advanced Hypersonic Technology Inertial Measurement Unit (AHT IMU) has surpassed expectations in its third major test, this time onboard a sounding rocket. The trial confirmed the unit's ability to withstand extreme g-forces, altitudes, and velocities beyond projected limits. The navigation system demonstrated reliable operation in GPS-denied environments, validating its role in enabling precision targeting at hypersonic speeds. The ruggedized IMU maintained functionality while ... read more
ROCKET SCIENCE
ESA unveils Pulse framework to streamline mission management

 U.S. and U.K. execute joint satellite maneuver in milestone space operation

 Arianespace partners with BULL to advance space debris prevention measures on Ariane 6

 Voyager selects Vivace to build primary structure for next generation Starlab
ROCKET SCIENCE
German military satellites to fly on Ariane 6 under new Arianespace contract

 Northrop Grumman Hypersonic Navigation System Exceeds Rocket Test Milestones

 Space: Framatome and ENEA sign MoU to explore advanced technological solutions for designing lunar nuclear fission reactors

 Rocket Lab Expands Synspective Partnership with 10 Additional Electron Launches
ROCKET SCIENCE
Researchers ID new mineral on Mars, providing insight on potential early life

 Technique Could Reveal Hidden Habitats on Moon and Mars

 Wind driven rovers show promise for low cost Mars missions

 NASA's ESCAPADE craft returns to Florida for fall mission to Mars
ROCKET SCIENCE
Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy

 China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test

 Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station

 China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040
ROCKET SCIENCE
Eutelsat and Tusass Strengthen Greenland's Digital Backbone with LEO Connectivity Expansion

 China sends 11th group of internet satellites into orbit for global constellation

 Planet expands satellite production with new Berlin facility

 SFL Missions to Deliver Spacecraft Buses for HawkEye 360 RF Signal Detection Expansion
ROCKET SCIENCE
Australia Japan partnership to accelerate laser links for satellites

 TakeMe2Space and AICRAFT partner to deliver orbital data centre infrastructure

 Commcrete shrinks satcom on the move with 29M to miniaturize antennas to three centimeters

 NASA begins testing PExT wideband communications system in orbit
ROCKET SCIENCE
NASA's Tally of Planets Outside Our Solar System Reaches 6,000

 Exoplanets unlikely to host global oceans

 Molecular 'fossils' offer microscopic clues to the origins of life - but they take care to interpret

 NASA Webb probes atmosphere scenarios for TRAPPIST-1 e
ROCKET SCIENCE
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus

 3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner

 A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere

 Evidence of a past, deep ocean on Uranian moon, Ariel
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.