 Northrop Grumman Hypersonic Navigation System Exceeds Rocket Test Milestones
illustration only
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 29, 2025

Northrop Grumman's Advanced Hypersonic Technology Inertial Measurement Unit (AHT IMU) has surpassed expectations in its third major test, this time onboard a sounding rocket. The trial confirmed the unit's ability to withstand extreme g-forces, altitudes, and velocities beyond projected limits.

The navigation system demonstrated reliable operation in GPS-denied environments, validating its role in enabling precision targeting at hypersonic speeds. The ruggedized IMU maintained functionality while capturing high-value inertial data in conditions typical of hypersonic and spaceflight.

Reusability was also proven. Over six months, the AHT IMU performed three tests, including earlier demonstrations on a reusable hypersonic vehicle. This consistent performance highlights its durability and mission-readiness for advanced defense applications.

"Testing the Northrop Grumman AHT IMU in real-world conditions at unprecedented speeds, proves we've developed a navigation system that makes platforms incredibly agile and nearly impossible to defend against. Our technology is a major leap forward in strategic capabilities, outshining anything currently available to U.S. forces," said Sam Dimashkie, director of future navigation technology at Northrop Grumman's Research and Development organization.

Powered by a resonating gyroscope, the AHT IMU enables precise guidance without relying on GPS, offering warfighters speed, accuracy, and resilience against compromised signals. The technology builds on Northrop Grumman's decades of experience in delivering robust positioning, navigation, and timing systems.

