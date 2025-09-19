Molecular 'fossils' offer microscopic clues to the origins of life - but they take care to interpret

In our work as evolutionary biochemists and protein historians, these core questions form the foundation of our research programs. To study life's history billions of years ago, we often use clues called molecular "fossils" - ancient structures shared by all living organisms.
Recently, we discovered that an important molecular fossil found in an ancient protein family may not be what it seems. The dilemma centers, in part, on a simple question: What does it mean if a simple molecular structure - the fossil - is found in every single organism on Earth? Do molecular fossils point to the seeds that gave rise to modern biological complexity, or are they simply the stubborn pieces that have resisted erosion over time? The answers have far-reaching implications for how scientists understand the origins of biology.
Phosphorus compounds - specifically a charged form called phosphate - have a number of unique chemical properties that other biological compounds cannot match. In the words of the pioneering organic chemist F.H. Westheimer, they are chemically able to "do almost everything."
Their unique combination of stability, versatility and adaptability is why many researchers argue that following phosphorus is key to finding life. The presence of phosphorus both close to home - in the ocean or on one of Saturn's moons - and in the farthest reaches of our galaxy is strong evidence for the potential for life beyond Earth.
If phosphorus is so critical to life, how did early biology predating cells first use it?
Today, biological organisms are able to make use of phosphates through proteins - molecular machines that regulate all aspects of life. By binding to proteins, phosphates regulate metabolism and cellular communication, and they serve as a source of cellular energy.
Further, the process of phosphorylation, or adding a phosphate group to a protein, is ubiquitous in biology and allows proteins to perform functions their individual building blocks cannot. Without proteins, the existence of organisms such as bacteria and humans may not be possible.
Given how essential phosphorus is to life, scientists hypothesize that phosphate binding was among the first biological functions to emerge on Earth. In fact, current evidence suggests that the first phosphate-binding proteins are truly ancient - even older than the last universal common ancestor, the hypothetical mother cell to all life on Earth that existed around 4 billion years ago.
Although P-loop NTPases are diverse in structure, they share a common motif called a P-loop. This component binds to phosphate by wrapping a nest of amino acids - the building blocks that make up proteins - around the molecule. Every known organism has multiple families of P-loop NTPase, which makes the P-loop an excellent example of a molecular fossil that can provide clues about the evolution of life. Our crude analysis of the human genome estimates that humans have about 5,000 copies of P-loops.
When part of a larger protein structure, the P-loop folds like origami into a shape that is ideal for hugging a phosphate molecule. These nests are extremely similar to each other, even when the surrounding proteins are only distantly related in function. A landmark study in 2012 argued that even if the P-loop nest is extracted from a protein, it can still bind to phosphate. In other words, the ability of a P-loop to form a nest is determined by its interactions with phosphate, not its protein scaffold.
This study provided the first evidence that some forms of the P-loop sequence could have functioned billions of years ago, even before the emergence of large, complex proteins. If true, this implies that P-loop nests may have seeded the emergence and evolution of many of the phosphate-binding proteins seen today.
Inspired by Dayhoff's hypothesis, we sought to interrogate the role that simple P-loops may have played in the evolution of the complex proteins key to life. Our findings challenge what's currently known about these molecular fossils.
Using computer models, we compared a range of P-loops from the P-loop NTPase family to a control group made of the same amino acids but in a different order. While these control loops are also found in proteins, they do not form nests.
Although the P-loops and the control loops are very different in their nest-forming ability, we found that they both are able to form transient nests when embedded in proteins. This meant that, contrary to popular belief, the amino acid sequence of P-loops aren't special in their ability to form nests - as would be expected if they alone were the seeds for many modern proteins.
For example, when we repeated our simulations in a different solvent - specifically methanol - we found that P-loops situated in their parent proteins were able to regain some of their ability to form nests. This doesn't mean that being in methanol drove the first proteins with P-loops to form the nests critical for life. But it does emphasize the importance of considering the surrounding environment when studying peptides and proteins.
Just as archaeologists know to be careful in how they interpret physical fossils, historians of protein evolution could take similar care in their interpretation of molecular fossils. Our results complicate the current understanding of early protein evolution and, consequently, some aspects of the origins of life.
In resetting the field's broader understanding of how these crucial proteins emerged, scientists are poised to start rewriting our own evolutionary history on this planet.
Related Links
Earth-Life Science Institute
Lands Beyond Beyond - extra solar planets - news and science
Life Beyond Earth
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus XL has finally launched
SDA taps GMV to build Space Safety Portal for next era of spaceflight safety
Top Japan start-up Sakana AI touts nature-inspired tech
SpaceX launches cargo freighter to the International space Station
China deploys Yaogan 45 satellite on Long March 7A rocket
Kinetica 2 rocket on track for inaugural mission in 2025
Ohio State scientists advance focus on nuclear propulsion
Beijing company sets new thrust record in rocket engine test
Predicting Martian aurora to safeguard future explorers
Volcanic sulfur gases may have warmed early Mars and supported potential life
Natural forces may deliver organics to ESA rover on Mars
'Potential biosignatures' found in ancient Mars lake
China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test
Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy
Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station
China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040
|
Sidus Space sets terms for $9.8 million stock sale
Two Chinese Rockets Deliver 12 Advanced Satellites into Orbit
Planet plans $300 million convertible notes offering maturing 2030
Shandong expands satellite launch capacity with record 115 spacecraft deployed
The latest gaming tech to look forward to in 2025
NASA Arcstone satellite and spectrometer begin active lunar calibration mission
SES to test Cailabs optical ground stations for next generation laser links
NASA begins testing PExT wideband communications system in orbit
What 3I/ATLAS tells us about other solar systems
Alien civilizations may be far rarer than hoped study suggests
Planet transits across starspots reveal tilted orbit in TOI-3884 system
NASA Webb probes atmosphere scenarios for TRAPPIST-1 e
NASA Study: Celestial 'Accident' Sheds Light on Jupiter, Saturn Riddle
Methane gas revealed on dwarf planet Makemake by JWST observations
Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core
Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters