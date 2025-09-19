24/7 Space News
EXO WORLDS
 Molecular 'fossils' offer microscopic clues to the origins of life - but they take care to interpret
illustration only
Molecular 'fossils' offer microscopic clues to the origins of life - but they take care to interpret
 by Liam Longo and Caroline Lynn Kamerlin
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Sep 19, 2025

The questions of how humankind came to be, and whether we are alone in the universe, have captured imaginations for millennia. But to answer these questions, scientists must first understand life itself and how it could have arisen.

In our work as evolutionary biochemists and protein historians, these core questions form the foundation of our research programs. To study life's history billions of years ago, we often use clues called molecular "fossils" - ancient structures shared by all living organisms.

Recently, we discovered that an important molecular fossil found in an ancient protein family may not be what it seems. The dilemma centers, in part, on a simple question: What does it mean if a simple molecular structure - the fossil - is found in every single organism on Earth? Do molecular fossils point to the seeds that gave rise to modern biological complexity, or are they simply the stubborn pieces that have resisted erosion over time? The answers have far-reaching implications for how scientists understand the origins of biology.

Follow the phosphorus to follow life

Life is made of many different building blocks, one of the most important of which is the chemical element phosphorus. Phosphorus makes up part of your genetic material, powers complex metabolic reactions and acts as a molecular switch to control enzymes.

Phosphorus compounds - specifically a charged form called phosphate - have a number of unique chemical properties that other biological compounds cannot match. In the words of the pioneering organic chemist F.H. Westheimer, they are chemically able to "do almost everything."

Their unique combination of stability, versatility and adaptability is why many researchers argue that following phosphorus is key to finding life. The presence of phosphorus both close to home - in the ocean or on one of Saturn's moons - and in the farthest reaches of our galaxy is strong evidence for the potential for life beyond Earth.

If phosphorus is so critical to life, how did early biology predating cells first use it?

Today, biological organisms are able to make use of phosphates through proteins - molecular machines that regulate all aspects of life. By binding to proteins, phosphates regulate metabolism and cellular communication, and they serve as a source of cellular energy.

Further, the process of phosphorylation, or adding a phosphate group to a protein, is ubiquitous in biology and allows proteins to perform functions their individual building blocks cannot. Without proteins, the existence of organisms such as bacteria and humans may not be possible.

Given how essential phosphorus is to life, scientists hypothesize that phosphate binding was among the first biological functions to emerge on Earth. In fact, current evidence suggests that the first phosphate-binding proteins are truly ancient - even older than the last universal common ancestor, the hypothetical mother cell to all life on Earth that existed around 4 billion years ago.

A mysterious phosphate-binding fossil

One family of phosphate-binding proteins, called P-loop NTPases, regulates everything from the communication between cells to the storage of energy and are found across the tree of life. Because P-loop NTPases are among the most ancient protein families, analyzing their properties can provide key insights into both the emergence of proteins and how primitive life used phosphates.

Although P-loop NTPases are diverse in structure, they share a common motif called a P-loop. This component binds to phosphate by wrapping a nest of amino acids - the building blocks that make up proteins - around the molecule. Every known organism has multiple families of P-loop NTPase, which makes the P-loop an excellent example of a molecular fossil that can provide clues about the evolution of life. Our crude analysis of the human genome estimates that humans have about 5,000 copies of P-loops.

When part of a larger protein structure, the P-loop folds like origami into a shape that is ideal for hugging a phosphate molecule. These nests are extremely similar to each other, even when the surrounding proteins are only distantly related in function. A landmark study in 2012 argued that even if the P-loop nest is extracted from a protein, it can still bind to phosphate. In other words, the ability of a P-loop to form a nest is determined by its interactions with phosphate, not its protein scaffold.

This study provided the first evidence that some forms of the P-loop sequence could have functioned billions of years ago, even before the emergence of large, complex proteins. If true, this implies that P-loop nests may have seeded the emergence and evolution of many of the phosphate-binding proteins seen today.

Interrogating the history of the P-loop

The pioneer of bioinformatics, Margaret Oakley Dayhoff, hypothesized in 1966 that the large collection of big proteins seen today arose from small peptides that were duplicated and fused over long periods of time. Although P-loops may have evolved in a different way, Dayhoff's realization was the first to clarify how complex forms could have arisen from much simpler ones.

Inspired by Dayhoff's hypothesis, we sought to interrogate the role that simple P-loops may have played in the evolution of the complex proteins key to life. Our findings challenge what's currently known about these molecular fossils.

Using computer models, we compared a range of P-loops from the P-loop NTPase family to a control group made of the same amino acids but in a different order. While these control loops are also found in proteins, they do not form nests.

Although the P-loops and the control loops are very different in their nest-forming ability, we found that they both are able to form transient nests when embedded in proteins. This meant that, contrary to popular belief, the amino acid sequence of P-loops aren't special in their ability to form nests - as would be expected if they alone were the seeds for many modern proteins.

A fossil eroded over time

Our work strongly suggests that while the P-loop is a molecular fossil, the true nature of its form billions of years ago may have been eroded by the sands of time.

For example, when we repeated our simulations in a different solvent - specifically methanol - we found that P-loops situated in their parent proteins were able to regain some of their ability to form nests. This doesn't mean that being in methanol drove the first proteins with P-loops to form the nests critical for life. But it does emphasize the importance of considering the surrounding environment when studying peptides and proteins.

Just as archaeologists know to be careful in how they interpret physical fossils, historians of protein evolution could take similar care in their interpretation of molecular fossils. Our results complicate the current understanding of early protein evolution and, consequently, some aspects of the origins of life.

In resetting the field's broader understanding of how these crucial proteins emerged, scientists are poised to start rewriting our own evolutionary history on this planet.

Related Links
 Earth-Life Science Institute
 Lands Beyond Beyond - extra solar planets - news and science
Life Beyond Earth

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EXO WORLDS
Alien civilizations may be far rarer than hoped study suggests
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Sep 17, 2025
 New research presented at the EPSC - DPS2025 Joint Meeting in Helsinki indicates that the nearest technological civilization in the Milky Way could be about 33,000 light years from Earth, and that such a society would need to have survived at least 280,000 years - potentially millions - to coexist with us in time. Dr Manuel Scherf and Professor Helmut Lammer of the Austrian Academy of Sciences argue that the odds of finding advanced life are severely constrained by planetary conditions. Specifical ... read more
EXO WORLDS
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus XL has finally launched

 SDA taps GMV to build Space Safety Portal for next era of spaceflight safety

 Top Japan start-up Sakana AI touts nature-inspired tech

 SpaceX launches cargo freighter to the International space Station
EXO WORLDS
China deploys Yaogan 45 satellite on Long March 7A rocket

 Kinetica 2 rocket on track for inaugural mission in 2025

 Ohio State scientists advance focus on nuclear propulsion

 Beijing company sets new thrust record in rocket engine test
EXO WORLDS
Predicting Martian aurora to safeguard future explorers

 Volcanic sulfur gases may have warmed early Mars and supported potential life

 Natural forces may deliver organics to ESA rover on Mars

 'Potential biosignatures' found in ancient Mars lake
EXO WORLDS
China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test

 Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy

 Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station

 China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040
EXO WORLDS
Sidus Space sets terms for $9.8 million stock sale

 Two Chinese Rockets Deliver 12 Advanced Satellites into Orbit

 Planet plans $300 million convertible notes offering maturing 2030

 Shandong expands satellite launch capacity with record 115 spacecraft deployed
EXO WORLDS
The latest gaming tech to look forward to in 2025

 NASA Arcstone satellite and spectrometer begin active lunar calibration mission

 SES to test Cailabs optical ground stations for next generation laser links

 NASA begins testing PExT wideband communications system in orbit
EXO WORLDS
What 3I/ATLAS tells us about other solar systems

 Alien civilizations may be far rarer than hoped study suggests

 Planet transits across starspots reveal tilted orbit in TOI-3884 system

 NASA Webb probes atmosphere scenarios for TRAPPIST-1 e
EXO WORLDS
NASA Study: Celestial 'Accident' Sheds Light on Jupiter, Saturn Riddle

 Methane gas revealed on dwarf planet Makemake by JWST observations

 Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core

 Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.