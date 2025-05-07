Sivers Semiconductors Joins Global Push for Satellite Network Interoperability

The DIFI Consortium is a collaborative initiative focused on establishing open, standards-based interoperability for digital IF and RF systems. Sivers' participation adds to a growing community of industry leaders working to advance the digital transformation of satellite communications and related technologies. This move aligns with the company's commitment to supporting next-generation connectivity solutions.
"We are proud to become a member of the DIFI Consortium and contribute to shaping the future of satellite communications," said Vickram Vathulya, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors. "Our advanced RF and optical technologies are at the core of next-generation connectivity, and through DIFI, we aim to accelerate innovation and standardization across the satellite and space ecosystem."
With more than two decades of expertise in mmWave solutions for satellite communications and advanced 5G systems, Sivers is poised to play a critical role in the Consortium's technical initiatives. The company is known for its integrated circuits, optical solutions, and millimeter-wave technologies that cater to aerospace, defense, and satellite markets.
"We welcome Sivers Semiconductors to our growing list of members worldwide," said DIFI Chairman Stuart Daughtridge. "We are pleased they have joined us as we continue to evolve the standard to effectively handle more use cases and roll out our Certification Program."
"Joining DIFI is a strategic step for us as we continue to expand our footprint in the satellite and space communications market," added Harish Krishnaswamy, Managing Director, Wireless Division at Sivers Semiconductors. "Open standards are key to unlocking scalable and interoperable solutions, and we are excited to collaborate with other industry leaders to shape the next generation of space-based connectivity."
Sivers Semiconductors' cutting-edge millimeter-wave (mmWave) and RF solutions are engineered to meet the rigorous demands of SATCOM, defense, telecommunications, and 5G infrastructure. These technologies are designed for superior reliability, performance, and energy efficiency, empowering customers to accelerate development, streamline deployment, and gain a competitive edge in their respective markets.
Sivers Semiconductors
