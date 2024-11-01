X-59 Completes First Flight in Quest to Reduce Supersonic Boom



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Oct 29, 2025



Lockheed Martin Skunk Works and NASA achieved the first flight of the X-59 supersonic aircraft, marking a step toward commercial supersonic travel over land. The aircraft departed from U.S. Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, and landed at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California.

The X-59 demonstrated expected performance characteristics during its maiden flight, validating initial aerodynamic properties and flight systems. Test data confirmed the aircraft operated within design parameters throughout the flight profile.

"We are thrilled to achieve the first flight of the X-59," said OJ Sanchez, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Skunk Works. "This aircraft is a testament to the innovation and expertise of our joint team, and we are proud to be at the forefront of quiet supersonic technology development."

The X-59 represents a supersonic design engineered to reduce sonic boom intensity to what researchers describe as a gentle thump. Current regulations prohibit supersonic flight over populated areas due to noise levels generated by conventional supersonic aircraft. The X-59 program seeks to establish new noise threshold data that could enable supersonic commercial operations over land.

"X-59 is a symbol of American ingenuity. The American spirit knows no bounds. It's part of our DNA - the desire to go farther, faster, and even quieter than anyone has ever gone before. This work sustains America's place as the leader in aviation and has the potential to change the way the public flies," said Sean Duffy, acting NASA Administrator.

Skunk Works will conduct the initial flight test program, expanding the aircraft's operational envelope over the coming months. The test sequence includes planned supersonic flights to achieve optimal speed and altitude combinations for minimal acoustic signature generation. NASA will use flight test data to measure sound characteristics and conduct community response studies.

The X-59 configuration targets speeds that could transport passengers twice as fast as current commercial aircraft while meeting noise requirements for overland flight operations.

