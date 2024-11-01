Iridium develops compact chip for robust global GPS protection

Recent incidents exemplify the growing threat to GNSS reliability, such as the September 2025 jamming of navigation aboard the European Commission president's aircraft and maritime GPS failures near Qatar in October 2025. According to a September 2024 OPSGROUP report, GPS spoofing now affects an average of 1,500 flights daily, marking a marked increase in global aviation risk.
The economic hazards of GNSS outages remain significant; a one-day GPS failure in the US was estimated by NIST to cost $1 billion in 2019, with inflation-adjusted projections exceeding $1.3 billion per day in 2025.
Iridium's new chip measures 8mm by 8mm, fitting into a wide array of devices-from personal electronics to critical infrastructure. It receives secure time and location data that is 1,000 times more powerful than conventional GPS signals, functioning indoors and continuously confirming signal integrity. This capability enables GNSS-dependent systems to maintain operation during disruptions.
Iridium's executive vice president for PNT, Mike O'Connor, stated, "While Iridium PNT is already available in some systems, the Iridium PNT ASIC will take it to the next level to deliver the only truly global alternative to GPS in the smallest form factor available."
The alternative PNT market is forecast to reach $3.5 billion by 2032, with applications spanning critical infrastructure sectors, financial systems, telecom, aviation, maritime, and IoT. Iridium PNT already secures data centers, wireless networks, and mobile platforms. O'Connor explained, "The Iridium PNT ASIC delivers that dependability in a compact, all-in-one chip."
At the September Jammertest event, the ASIC maintained timing accuracy and reliable navigation under jamming and spoofing attacks. Iridium is conducting beta trials and plans commercial availability in mid-2026. Interested organizations can apply for evaluation kits at www.iridium.com/pnt/asic.
Iridium is presenting its technology at the International Timing and Sync Forum in Prague from October 27th to 30th.
