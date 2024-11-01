Don't Look Up, Space is Filled With Junk

These high-altitude paths offered vast expanses of space, minimizing the risk of collision. The sky was a lot quieter.
These days, however, "aim higher" is no longer the mantra. Low Earth Orbit (LEO), once sparsely populated, has become the new frontier for newly launched satellites, said Giovanni Zanalda, professor of the practice in the Social Science Research Institute and in the Department of Economics, and director of the Space Diplomacy Lab (SDL) in the Sanford School of Public Policy.
The lab focuses on creating diplomatic strategies to deal with space security challenges and international space disputes, which are likely to increase as more private and governmental organizations take to the skies.
The reason to choose LEO is more than just economic. Satellites in lower orbits communicate faster with Earth, reducing delays in transmission to mere milliseconds. This makes them ideal for improving internet services, Earth observation and communications. Companies are racing to deploy these satellites and blanket the planet in connectivity. But with this rush comes a problem: Space is no longer empty.
Unlike the vast highways of high-altitude orbits, LEO is a relatively narrow belt that is now getting congested.
The total number of satellites in Earth's orbit is close to 16,000, including around 13,000 active and 3,000 inactive or decommissioned ones, according to various sources. The oldest satellite still orbiting Earth is the USA's VANGUARD 1, which was launched on March 17, 1958. Although communication was lost in 1964, scientists suggest it could be in orbit until around the year 2198.
Satellites must maintain high speeds to stay in orbit. There's no stopping, no pulling over. If they slow down, they fall back to Earth. If they collide, they shatter. And when they shatter, they don't disappear.
Fragments from collisions, discarded rocket stages, and dead satellites remain in orbit. Some burn up upon reentry, but many don't. They become space debris - tiny shards of metal and plastic, each traveling at speeds fast enough to puncture spacecraft. These fragments don't just pose a threat to future missions; they multiply. One collision can create thousands of new pieces, each capable of causing further damage. This cascading effect is known as Kessler Syndrome. The term was coined by NASA space debris expert Don Kessler, who observed that, once past a certain critical mass, the total amount of space debris will keep on increasing through collisions, giving rise to more debris and leading to more collisions, in a chain reaction
Astronomers have long warned of this possibility. The night sky, once a canvas for discovery, is now streaked with artificial light from debris and active satellites, notes Arun Kannawadi, an observational cosmologist and assistant research professor in the physics department.
Satellites reflect sunlight long after dusk, creating light pollution that interferes with telescopes and observatories. Ironically, the same companies that dream of interplanetary travel are cluttering the same launch paths they'll need to escape Earth's atmosphere.
And it's not just science that suffers. Wildlife, especially nocturnal species, are affected by the artificial glow. Human circadian rhythms are disrupted, which in turn affects our health. The consequences ripple across ecosystems and societies," said Kannawadi."
"If satellites are disrupting circadian rhythms, how many days or years of life are we losing? What does it mean to permanently lose the night sky, a source of wonder and identity for humanity?"
There are ecological consequences, too. Migratory birds rely on the stars to navigate. Disrupting their patterns affects ecosystems, which in turn affects agriculture and food security. These indirect effects are harder to quantify, but no less real.
"This is a very complex problem in the sense that it's going to need a lot of people with different expertise to come together to be able to do something about it," Kannawadi said.
The Orbits Act, a promising piece of U.S. legislation aimed at addressing space debris, has stalled in Congress. Zanalda co-authored an op-ed on the bill, summarizing the problem and linking to key datasets.
Problems surrounding space debris and norms of behavior in orbit are not things that should be pushed off to deal with in the future. "They require such a long-term horizon that, sometimes, from a political point of view, it is not a priority," Zanalda said.
Space debris is a global problem; there's only one sky. No country can claim a clean slice while polluting the rest. The consequences are shared, and so must be the solutions, say the experts.
Related Links
Trinity College of Arts and Sciences
Space Diplomacy Lab
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Henon CubeSat to pioneer distant retrograde orbit with early solar storm warnings
China vows massive high-tech sector development in next decade
Space exploration in the backyard, on a budget - how NASA simulates conditions in space without blasting off
China urges 'equal dialogue' with US as Apple's Cook visits
AI-driven propulsion design advances spacecraft engineering at Northrop Grumman
New electric propulsion technology to support European VLEO communications mission
Rocket Lab finalizes Photon spacecraft for Eta Space LOXSAT cryogenic fuel test mission
Voyager completes ExoTerra acquisition advancing US space propulsion systems
Yeast demonstrates survival skills under Mars conditions
Are there living microbes on Mars? Check the ice
Blocks of dry ice carve gullies on Martian dunes through explosive sublimation
Yeast withstands Mars-like shocks and toxic salts in survival test
China set to launch new crew to Tiangong space station
China to send youngest astronaut, mice on space mission this week
China set to launch Shenzhou XXI crewed mission
China aims to lead international space science with new discoveries
|
Catalyx Space expands orbital logistics after securing 5.4 million dollar seed funding
SpaceX launches 28 more Starlink satellites from California
ESA expands Tokyo office to strengthen partnership with Japan
Iridium develops compact chip for robust global GPS protection
Expanded orbital computing initiative announced for next Momentus mission with DPhi Space partnership
ESA Expands Space Safety Fleet to Protect Earth and Enable Sustainable Space Operations
AI-powered microscope advances autonomous materials research
Don't Look Up, Space is Filled With Junk
SETI uses NVIDIA IGX Thor for faster real-time signal search
New experiments reveal key process forming water during planet creation
Multi-temperature coronal mass ejections shed light on solar system origins
Revealing Exoplanet Atmospheres with 3D Eclipse Mapping
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus
3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner
A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters