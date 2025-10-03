India and China to resume direct flights after 5 years

Direct flights between the world's two most populous countries were suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and were not resumed as tensions grew between Beijing and New Delhi over border disputes.
Relations between the Asian rivals have since thawed, and their leaders spoke in China in August and in Kazan in Russia last year.
Following technical discussions, "it has now been agreed that direct air services connecting designated points in India and China can resume by late October", an Indian government statement released on Thursday said.
"This agreement of the civil aviation authorities will further facilitate people-to-people contact between India and China, contributing towards the gradual normalisation of bilateral exchanges," it said.
Indigo, India's largest commercial operator, said on Thursday it would start direct daily flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou from October 26 and later expand operations to New Delhi.
The airline opened bookings on Friday and said the direct flights would "re-establish avenues for cross-border trade and strategic business partnerships and promote tourism between the two nations".
India and China announced in August that they would restart direct flights, advance talks on their disputed border and boost trade.
Relations between China and India plummeted in 2020 after their soldiers clashed along a disputed border in the Himalayan mountains.
Four Chinese soldiers and 20 Indian troops were killed in the worst violence between the two countries in decades.
In June, Beijing granted permission to Indian pilgrims wishing to trek to Mount Kailash in Tibet, a holy site for Hindus and Buddhists, for the first time since the 2020 clash.
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
U.S. and U.K. execute joint satellite maneuver in milestone space operation
Arianespace partners with BULL to advance space debris prevention measures on Ariane 6
NASA will say goodbye to the International Space Station in 2030
NASA launches mission to study space weather
Beyond Gravity wins order to build robotic thruster mechanisms for HummingSat satellites
Long March 2D reaches 100th mission milestone with dual satellite launch
German military satellites to fly on Ariane 6 under new Arianespace contract
Northrop Grumman Hypersonic Navigation System Exceeds Rocket Test Milestones
Wind driven rovers show promise for low cost Mars missions
NASA's ESCAPADE craft returns to Florida for fall mission to Mars
Mars polar vortex traps cold and builds seasonal ozone layer
Predicting Martian aurora to safeguard future explorers
Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy
China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test
Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station
China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040
|
Radio astronomers gain seat at global standards table on satellite interference
China sends 11th group of internet satellites into orbit for global constellation
SFL Missions to Deliver Spacecraft Buses for HawkEye 360 RF Signal Detection Expansion
Planet expands satellite production with new Berlin facility
Australia Japan partnership to accelerate laser links for satellites
GPU powered satellite propagation tool launched by Kayhan Space
York and SDA prove space to ground laser link for Transport Layer
Commcrete shrinks satcom on the move with 29M to miniaturize antennas to three centimeters
The first animals on Earth may have been sea sponges, study suggests
NASA's Tally of Planets Outside Our Solar System Reaches 6,000
Exoplanets unlikely to host global oceans
Molecular 'fossils' offer microscopic clues to the origins of life - but they take care to interpret
NASA Study: Celestial 'Accident' Sheds Light on Jupiter, Saturn Riddle
Methane gas revealed on dwarf planet Makemake by JWST observations
Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core
Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters