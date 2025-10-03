24/7 Space News
AEROSPACE
 India and China to resume direct flights after 5 years
India and China to resume direct flights after 5 years
 by AFP Staff Writers
 New Delhi (AFP) Oct 3, 2025

India and China will resume direct flights between their two countries this month after a five-year suspension, officials said, with bookings opening on Friday.

Direct flights between the world's two most populous countries were suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and were not resumed as tensions grew between Beijing and New Delhi over border disputes.

Relations between the Asian rivals have since thawed, and their leaders spoke in China in August and in Kazan in Russia last year.

Following technical discussions, "it has now been agreed that direct air services connecting designated points in India and China can resume by late October", an Indian government statement released on Thursday said.

"This agreement of the civil aviation authorities will further facilitate people-to-people contact between India and China, contributing towards the gradual normalisation of bilateral exchanges," it said.

Indigo, India's largest commercial operator, said on Thursday it would start direct daily flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou from October 26 and later expand operations to New Delhi.

The airline opened bookings on Friday and said the direct flights would "re-establish avenues for cross-border trade and strategic business partnerships and promote tourism between the two nations".

India and China announced in August that they would restart direct flights, advance talks on their disputed border and boost trade.

Relations between China and India plummeted in 2020 after their soldiers clashed along a disputed border in the Himalayan mountains.

Four Chinese soldiers and 20 Indian troops were killed in the worst violence between the two countries in decades.

In June, Beijing granted permission to Indian pilgrims wishing to trek to Mount Kailash in Tibet, a holy site for Hindus and Buddhists, for the first time since the 2020 clash.

Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AEROSPACE
We can build fighter jet without Germany: France's Dassault
 Cergy-Pontoise, France (AFP) Sept 23, 2025
 The head of French defence company Dassault said on Tuesday his firm could build the future European fighter jet by itself, as tensions persist with Germany over the multi-billion-euro project. The Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme was launched in 2017 to replace France's Rafale jet and the Eurofighter planes used by Germany and Spain. But the scheme, jointly developed by the three countries, has stalled as disagreements grow between Dassault and Airbus, which represents German and Spani ... read more
AEROSPACE
U.S. and U.K. execute joint satellite maneuver in milestone space operation

 Arianespace partners with BULL to advance space debris prevention measures on Ariane 6

 NASA will say goodbye to the International Space Station in 2030

 NASA launches mission to study space weather
AEROSPACE
Beyond Gravity wins order to build robotic thruster mechanisms for HummingSat satellites

 Long March 2D reaches 100th mission milestone with dual satellite launch

 German military satellites to fly on Ariane 6 under new Arianespace contract

 Northrop Grumman Hypersonic Navigation System Exceeds Rocket Test Milestones
AEROSPACE
Wind driven rovers show promise for low cost Mars missions

 NASA's ESCAPADE craft returns to Florida for fall mission to Mars

 Mars polar vortex traps cold and builds seasonal ozone layer

 Predicting Martian aurora to safeguard future explorers
AEROSPACE
Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy

 China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test

 Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station

 China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040
AEROSPACE
Radio astronomers gain seat at global standards table on satellite interference

 China sends 11th group of internet satellites into orbit for global constellation

 SFL Missions to Deliver Spacecraft Buses for HawkEye 360 RF Signal Detection Expansion

 Planet expands satellite production with new Berlin facility
AEROSPACE
Australia Japan partnership to accelerate laser links for satellites

 GPU powered satellite propagation tool launched by Kayhan Space

 York and SDA prove space to ground laser link for Transport Layer

 Commcrete shrinks satcom on the move with 29M to miniaturize antennas to three centimeters
AEROSPACE
The first animals on Earth may have been sea sponges, study suggests

 NASA's Tally of Planets Outside Our Solar System Reaches 6,000

 Exoplanets unlikely to host global oceans

 Molecular 'fossils' offer microscopic clues to the origins of life - but they take care to interpret
AEROSPACE
NASA Study: Celestial 'Accident' Sheds Light on Jupiter, Saturn Riddle

 Methane gas revealed on dwarf planet Makemake by JWST observations

 Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core

 Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.