Survey outlines advances and hurdles for orbital edge computing systems

OEC enables satellites to process data directly in orbit rather than transmitting raw information back to Earth. This approach reduces latency, alleviates bandwidth limits, and allows real-time services such as augmented and virtual reality, high-resolution video streaming, and Earth observation. It also supports federated learning across constellations, enabling collaborative AI training while safeguarding privacy.
The researchers stress that technical obstacles remain. Satellites face energy shortages during long shadow periods, while miniaturization restricts storage and power capacity. High-performance computing hardware consumes energy, produces heat, and is highly vulnerable to space radiation. Dissipating heat in orbit requires special cooling systems and shielding, which increase weight and launch costs-already as high as $2,720 per kilogram on Falcon 9 rockets.
Drawing on terrestrial edge computing experience, the authors suggest innovations such as resource-aware routing, adaptive node selection, and fault-tolerant network design. They also emphasize the role of emerging space data centers, satellite caching strategies using software-defined and network-function virtualization, and hardware tailored to withstand the orbital environment. Virtualization through microservices and containers could accelerate service deployment.
The review underscores the importance of advanced testing platforms for validating OEC algorithms and simulating varied application scenarios. Such tools will be key in transforming orbital edge computing from theory to large-scale, practical systems in space.
Research Report:A comprehensive survey of orbital edge computing: Systems, applications, and algorithms
Chinese Academy of Sciences Shanghai Innovation Academy for Microsatellites
