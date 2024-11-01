24/7 Space News
CHIP TECH
 Draper awarded $25 million in state and local funding for Lowell IMPACT Center construction
illustration only
Draper awarded $25 million in state and local funding for Lowell IMPACT Center construction
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Oct 28, 2025

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has announced up to $25 million in state and local funding in partnership with the City of Lowell to support the construction of Draper's Integrated Microelectronics Production and Advanced Chip Technology (IMPACT) Center. This initiative is part of the state's strategy to expand support for the defense sector in Massachusetts.

The planned 75,000 square foot IMPACT Center will be located in the Lowell Innovation Network Corridor (LINC) and is set to house advanced facilities for microelectronics design, production, and packaging. Draper will deliver technology from these facilities to its U.S. Military, Aerospace, and Government customers. The center is expected to create over 150 new jobs in national security, including technicians, engineers, and executive roles.

Governor Healey said, "Massachusetts is proud of our defense leadership - we are the birthplace of the National Guard, the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard, and we've carried that legacy of innovation and service forward for generations. We are proud to support Draper's efforts to strengthen this leadership by establishing the IMPACT Center, which will create good jobs, grow our economy and bolster our national security in partnership with UMass Lowell and the City of Lowell."

Jerry Wohletz, Ph.D., President and CEO of Draper, stated, "Today's investment reflects Governor Healey's ongoing commitment to the needs of the nation's defense sector. The IMPACT Center will significantly expand the nation's secure, on-shore microelectronics production capacity and deliver new capabilities to our military. The facility will also strengthen the Commonwealth's manufacturing base and create new jobs for a highly skilled workforce, educated and trained in our local universities, colleges, and trade schools. We are grateful to the Healey-Driscoll Administration, the Commonwealth, and our partners in state and federal government for supporting our vision of what can be accomplished by this investment."

Draper's partnership involves collaboration with the University of Massachusetts Lowell (UML), the University of Massachusetts Building Authority, the City of Lowell, and the Commonwealth. Draper intends to provide up to $10 million over the next decade for programming, research, and education at UML.

Earlier this year, Draper opened a corporate campus at UML as the anchor tenant in LINC, a 1.2 million square foot development designed to foster an innovation ecosystem and economic growth for Lowell. LINC was made possible through a joint effort of UML, UMBA, the City of Lowell, and significant support from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Related Links
 Draper Laboratory
 Computer Chip Architecture, Technology and Manufacture
Nano Technology News From SpaceMart.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CHIP TECH
Supersolid experiment reveals quantum rhythm in ultracold matter
 London, UK (SPX) Oct 27, 2025
 A team at the University of Innsbruck has shed light on the behavior of supersolids, a phase of matter that combines crystalline rigidity with frictionless fluidity. Using magnetic fields to rotate a supersolid quantum gas, researchers discovered that quantum droplets arranged in a crystalline structure began to move in periodic order, surrounded by a superfluid. The experiment found that when a vortex entered the system, the precession and revolution of these droplets aligned and rotated in unison. ... read more
CHIP TECH
China vows massive high-tech sector development in next decade

 Space exploration in the backyard, on a budget - how NASA simulates conditions in space without blasting off

 China urges 'equal dialogue' with US as Apple's Cook visits

 Space Ocean and Enduralock to unify orbital docking standards for in-space fluid and power transfer
CHIP TECH
New electric propulsion technology to support European VLEO communications mission

 Rocket Lab finalizes Photon spacecraft for Eta Space LOXSAT cryogenic fuel test mission

 Voyager completes ExoTerra acquisition advancing US space propulsion systems

 China's Zhuque-3 reusable rocket passes key test to rival SpaceX
CHIP TECH
Yeast demonstrates survival skills under Mars conditions

 Are there living microbes on Mars? Check the ice

 Blocks of dry ice carve gullies on Martian dunes through explosive sublimation

 Yeast withstands Mars-like shocks and toxic salts in survival test
CHIP TECH
China set to launch Shenzhou XXI crewed mission

 China aims to lead international space science with new discoveries

 China expands space capabilities with new lunar and deep space milestones

 China marks milestone 600th Long March rocket launch
CHIP TECH
Nordic countries launch joint forum to boost space sector collaboration

 AST SpaceMobile reveals terms for one billion dollar convertible notes offering

 Europe plans satellite powerhouse to rival Musk's Starlink

 China deploys sixth batch of Spacesail communications satellites
CHIP TECH
High-performance board delivers robust radiation-tolerant computing for space payloads

 Virtual reality helps people understand and care about distant communities

 Copper price hits record high on US-China hopes

 Stiff skeletons on demand in Pacific soft coral open path for bio-inspired materials
CHIP TECH
Newly found rocky super-Earth could become key focus in search for life

 Hydrothermal vents may have triggered early molecular chemistry on ancient Earth

 Ancient White Dwarf Reveals Ongoing Planetary Consumption

 Newly found super-Earth orbits nearby star in promising habitable zone
CHIP TECH
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?

 Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus

 3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner

 A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.