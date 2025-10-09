24/7 Space News
ROCKET SCIENCE
 DLR's ATHEAt Flight Experiment Achieves Hypersonic Milestone Over Norway
illustration only
DLR's ATHEAt Flight Experiment Achieves Hypersonic Milestone Over Norway
 by Clarence Oxford
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Oct 09, 2025

The German Aerospace Center (DLR) has successfully launched its ATHEAt flight experiment from Andoya, Norway, marking a major advance in reusable space transportation technology. The sounding rocket lifted off on 6 October 2025 at 10:45 local time, flying for approximately four minutes and surpassing Mach 9 for two of those minutes - conditions comparable to atmospheric re-entry.

During the mission, the rocket climbed beyond 30 kilometers in altitude, with onboard sensors capturing extensive data on aerothermal loads and structural performance. "With the ATHEAt flight experiment, we have succeeded in flying at high Mach numbers for much longer than in our previous projects," said project manager Ali Gulhan, who heads DLR's Supersonic and Hypersonic Technologies Department. "We have now reached a new milestone and collected unique data for further research and development."

More than 300 sensors - including infrared cameras, laser scanners, and radiation thermometers - were installed to record in-flight conditions. A DLR-developed modular acquisition system processed and transmitted the data in real time to ground stations at Andoya and DLR.

The payload section featured experiments on active cooling under extreme heat, alongside four deployable fibre-reinforced ceramic flaps that endured high-temperature stresses during operation. These flaps, manufactured using DLR's proprietary in-house ceramic processes, could form the basis of future control systems for reusable launch vehicles.

The 13.5-meter ATHEAt rocket used a two-stage propulsion design developed by DLR's Mobile Rocket Base (MORABA). The lower RED KITE stage - a DLR and Bayern-Chemie collaboration - was coupled with a Canadian 'Black Brant' upper stage to achieve sustained hypersonic flight along a shallow trajectory. A newly developed DLR sensor cube measured acceleration and rotation rates, guiding stage ignition and trajectory optimization.

"The conditions simulated in the ATHEAt flight experiment are comparable to those that heat protection systems on future reusable space transport systems will have to reliably withstand during re-entry," Gulhan noted. "With projects like ATHEAt, we are specifically working on closing this global technology gap."

ATHEAt's flight concluded with a controlled splashdown in the Norwegian Sea, completing one of DLR's most demanding and data-rich reusability test campaigns to date.

Related Links
 German Aerospace Center (DLR)
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ROCKET SCIENCE
Northrop Grumman Hypersonic Navigation System Exceeds Rocket Test Milestones
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 29, 2025
 Northrop Grumman's Advanced Hypersonic Technology Inertial Measurement Unit (AHT IMU) has surpassed expectations in its third major test, this time onboard a sounding rocket. The trial confirmed the unit's ability to withstand extreme g-forces, altitudes, and velocities beyond projected limits. The navigation system demonstrated reliable operation in GPS-denied environments, validating its role in enabling precision targeting at hypersonic speeds. The ruggedized IMU maintained functionality while ... read more
ROCKET SCIENCE
ESA unveils Pulse framework to streamline mission management

 U.S. and U.K. execute joint satellite maneuver in milestone space operation

 Arianespace partners with BULL to advance space debris prevention measures on Ariane 6

 Voyager selects Vivace to build primary structure for next generation Starlab
ROCKET SCIENCE
German military satellites to fly on Ariane 6 under new Arianespace contract

 Northrop Grumman Hypersonic Navigation System Exceeds Rocket Test Milestones

 Space: Framatome and ENEA sign MoU to explore advanced technological solutions for designing lunar nuclear fission reactors

 Rocket Lab Expands Synspective Partnership with 10 Additional Electron Launches
ROCKET SCIENCE
Researchers ID new mineral on Mars, providing insight on potential early life

 Technique Could Reveal Hidden Habitats on Moon and Mars

 Wind driven rovers show promise for low cost Mars missions

 NASA's ESCAPADE craft returns to Florida for fall mission to Mars
ROCKET SCIENCE
Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy

 China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test

 Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station

 China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040
ROCKET SCIENCE
Eutelsat and Tusass Strengthen Greenland's Digital Backbone with LEO Connectivity Expansion

 China sends 11th group of internet satellites into orbit for global constellation

 Planet expands satellite production with new Berlin facility

 SFL Missions to Deliver Spacecraft Buses for HawkEye 360 RF Signal Detection Expansion
ROCKET SCIENCE
Australia Japan partnership to accelerate laser links for satellites

 TakeMe2Space and AICRAFT partner to deliver orbital data centre infrastructure

 Commcrete shrinks satcom on the move with 29M to miniaturize antennas to three centimeters

 NASA begins testing PExT wideband communications system in orbit
ROCKET SCIENCE
NASA's Tally of Planets Outside Our Solar System Reaches 6,000

 Exoplanets unlikely to host global oceans

 Molecular 'fossils' offer microscopic clues to the origins of life - but they take care to interpret

 NASA Webb probes atmosphere scenarios for TRAPPIST-1 e
ROCKET SCIENCE
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus

 3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner

 A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere

 Evidence of a past, deep ocean on Uranian moon, Ariel
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.