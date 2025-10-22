China says raised 'stern protest' with Australia after mid-air incident

Australia said that its Poseidon surveillance plane was approached by a Chinese fighter jet during a Sunday patrol over the disputed South China Sea.
The Chinese jet released flares in "close proximity" to the Australian aircraft, endangering the crew onboard, the defence department said.
China's military said Monday it had taken "effective countermeasures", accusing the Australian aircraft of having "illegally intruded" into Chinese airspace over the Xisha Islands, using Beijing's name for the Paracel Islands.
It was the latest in a string of episodes between China and Australia in the increasingly contested airspace and shipping lanes of Asia.
Beijing's defence ministry chimed in on Wednesday, bashing Australia's statement, which it said "distorts right and wrong, shifts the blame on China and attempts in vain to cover up the vile and illegal intrusion".
"We are strongly dissatisfied with this and have raised a stern protest with the Australian side," said the online statement attributed to spokesman Jiang Bin.
Jiang said Canberra had "falsely accused" China of taking unsafe actions during the mid-air encounter.
"This fallacy is completely untenable," he said.
"We urge Australia to immediately cease its infringing, provocative and hype-mongering actions."
Jiang added that China's military would "continue to take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty".
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
We need a solar sail probe to detect space tornadoes earlier, more accurately
China urges 'equal dialogue' with US as Apple's Cook visits
Europe cannot let US, China be 'technological leaders': Nobel laureate Aghion
Blue Origin sends six passengers to the edge of space on NS-36 suborbital flight
HyImpulse secures 45 million euros to accelerate orbital rocket program
PLD Space fast-tracks MIURA 5 and sharpens Europe leadership in space access
Rocket Lab begins 21-mission campaign for Synspective with successful Electron launch
Phoebus project advances composite hydrogen tank testing for Ariane 6
Martian craters record repeated ice ages as planetary ice stores dwindle
Computer models point to crew diversity as key to resilient Mars missions
Two decades of Mars images reveal fast moving dust devils and stronger winds
Mars dust devils point to planet wide gale force winds
China marks milestone 600th Long March rocket launch
Chinese astronauts complete fourth spacewalk of Shenzhou XX mission
Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy
China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test
|
SATLINE boosts European satellite reach with new UK data center
Momentus Expands NASA Partnership with Dual Contracts for In-Space Manufacturing and Propulsion Demonstrations
Europe needs reusable rockets to catch Musk's SpaceX: ESA chief
AST SpaceMobile and Verizon Partner to Deliver Space-Based Cellular Service Across the U.S.
Quantum radio receiver uses laser light and atomic resonance to detect microwaves
Atomic-6 Unveils Space Armor Tiles to Shield Spacecraft and Astronauts from High-Speed Debris
MIT engineers solve the sticky-cell problem in bioreactors and other industries
In Simandou mountains, Guinea prepares to cash in on iron ore
Geologists discover the first evidence of 4.5-billion-year-old "proto Earth"
Stopping slime on Earth and in space
Iron from deep-sea vents travels across oceans to fuel marine life
Planet formation depends on when it happens: UNLV model shows why
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus
3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner
A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
Evidence of a past, deep ocean on Uranian moon, Ariel
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters