Erdogan heads to Doha eyeing Qatari Eurofighter jets

Erdogan flew in from Kuwait and was expected to meet Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Wednesday, according to the Turkish leader's office.
"Turkey has been trying to negotiate to acquire some of Qatar's used Eurofighters," the source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to talk to journalists.
"In exchange, Turkey has offered access to its new-generation fighter jet, the Kaan, as part of a potential technology transfer arrangement."
So far "no concrete progress" had been made with the negotiations still ongoing, the source said.
Turkey wants to modernise its air force and has in recent years sought to buy 40 new Eurofighter Typhoons built by a four-nation consortium of Germany, Britain, Spain and Italy.
The move came after Washington booted Ankara out of its F-35 fighter programme in 2019 over Turkey's purchase of an S-400 Russian surface-to-air missile defence system.
The purchase had raised fears it would give NATO's main adversary a window into Western jet operations.
-'Strategic bluff'-
Some defence observers see Turkey's push to acquire the Eurofighters as a strategic bluff aimed at putting pressure on Washington to readmit Ankara to its fighter jet programme.
"For Turkey, the main priority remains the F-16 and F-35 programmes," the Turkish source said.
In May, Erdogan expressed confidence that the sanctions would quickly be ended, and his meeting last month with US President Donald Trump further cemented those hopes.
Washington's Turkey Ambassador Tom Barrack said in June that US sanctions were likely to be over by the year's end.
But the Turkish source said it was likely to take a bit longer.
"Due to the current political gridlock in the US Congress, progress on these deals is unlikely before the new year."
In 2017, Qatar placed an order for 24 Eurofighter jets, and in December, Doha reportedly said it was looking to acquire another 12 more, according to several defence news outlets.
Ankara's request might receive a lukewarm reception, according to the Turkish source, in light of Qatar's own defence requirements following Israeli strikes on Hamas figures in the emirate last month.
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
We need a solar sail probe to detect space tornadoes earlier, more accurately
China urges 'equal dialogue' with US as Apple's Cook visits
Europe cannot let US, China be 'technological leaders': Nobel laureate Aghion
Blue Origin sends six passengers to the edge of space on NS-36 suborbital flight
HyImpulse secures 45 million euros to accelerate orbital rocket program
PLD Space fast-tracks MIURA 5 and sharpens Europe leadership in space access
Rocket Lab begins 21-mission campaign for Synspective with successful Electron launch
Phoebus project advances composite hydrogen tank testing for Ariane 6
Martian craters record repeated ice ages as planetary ice stores dwindle
Computer models point to crew diversity as key to resilient Mars missions
Two decades of Mars images reveal fast moving dust devils and stronger winds
Mars dust devils point to planet wide gale force winds
China marks milestone 600th Long March rocket launch
Chinese astronauts complete fourth spacewalk of Shenzhou XX mission
Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy
China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test
|
SATLINE boosts European satellite reach with new UK data center
Momentus Expands NASA Partnership with Dual Contracts for In-Space Manufacturing and Propulsion Demonstrations
Europe needs reusable rockets to catch Musk's SpaceX: ESA chief
AST SpaceMobile and Verizon Partner to Deliver Space-Based Cellular Service Across the U.S.
Quantum radio receiver uses laser light and atomic resonance to detect microwaves
Atomic-6 Unveils Space Armor Tiles to Shield Spacecraft and Astronauts from High-Speed Debris
In Simandou mountains, Guinea prepares to cash in on iron ore
Japan urges united G7 as US describes Beijing's rare earths move as 'China vs world'
Geologists discover the first evidence of 4.5-billion-year-old "proto Earth"
Stopping slime on Earth and in space
Iron from deep-sea vents travels across oceans to fuel marine life
Planet formation depends on when it happens: UNLV model shows why
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus
3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner
A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
Evidence of a past, deep ocean on Uranian moon, Ariel
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters