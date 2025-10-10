24/7 Space News
 Momentus Expands NASA Partnership with Dual Contracts for In-Space Manufacturing and Propulsion Demonstrations
Momentus Expands NASA Partnership with Dual Contracts for In-Space Manufacturing and Propulsion Demonstrations
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Oct 10, 2025

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS), the U.S. commercial space company specializing in in-space transportation and orbital services, has secured two new NASA contracts totaling $7.6 million to advance space-based manufacturing and propulsion technologies.

The first award, a $5.1 million contract granted on September 26 through NASA's Flight Opportunities program, will support the Commercial Orbital System for Microgravity In-Space Crystallization (COSMIC) mission. COSMIC is a collaborative effort led by SpaceWorks Enterprises and Astral Materials that aims to leverage the unique microgravity environment of low Earth orbit to improve crystal growth for pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and advanced materials.

Momentus will use its Vigoride orbital service vehicle as the hosting platform for COSMIC payloads, providing precision maneuvering and sustained microgravity conditions ideal for in-orbit manufacturing. The company said the modular Vigoride design offers flexibility for future commercial production missions in orbit.

"Momentus is proud to support NASA and the COSMIC mission with our versatile Vigoride platform," said John Rood, CEO of Momentus. "We're excited to play a key role in this flight test that seeks to unlock new frontiers in space-based manufacturing and usher in a new era where microgravity becomes a driver of innovation and economic growth."

A second NASA contract valued at $2.5 million was awarded on September 29 by NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center. Under this agreement, Momentus will conduct an on-orbit demonstration of the Rotating Detonation Rocket Engine (RDRE), a next-generation propulsion system developed by Juno Propulsion under NASA's Space Technology Payload Challenge.

The compact RDRE thruster employs non-toxic, storable propellants-nitrous oxide and ethane-and relies on detonation waves rather than traditional combustion, offering higher efficiency and safer handling compared with hydrazine-based systems. Momentus will integrate and operate the RDRE aboard its fifth Vigoride mission to validate the technology in space for the first time.

"We're proud to be selected by NASA to perform this key mission to advance the development of transformative space technologies," added Rood. "This latest contract is the sixth we have been awarded in recent months by NASA, and together with our ongoing work supporting DARPA, SpaceWERX, and the Air Force Research Labs, we're helping shape the future of orbital innovation."

These latest milestones underscore Momentus' growing role in the U.S. government's technology pipeline, positioning the company as both a service provider and an innovation partner for agencies advancing commercial use of space.

Research Report:Commercial Orbital System for Microgravity In-Space Crystallization (COSMIC)

