HyImpulse secures 45 million euros to accelerate orbital rocket program



by Robert Schreiber



Berlin, Germany (SPX) Oct 17, 2025



HyImpulse Technologies GmbH has raised 45 million euros in new funding to advance development of its hybrid-propelled SL1 orbital launch vehicle and expand its production capacity, marking a milestone for European-made rocket technology.

The funding consists of a 15 million euro Series A equity round, led by Campus Founders Ventures, and an additional 30 million euros in public financing. Since its establishment in 2018, HyImpulse has raised about 74 million euros in total.

Campus Founders Ventures led the equity round, joined by Helantic, GIMIC, Global Resilience Innovation Fund (GRIF), Mittelstandische Beteiligungsgesellschaft Baden-Wurttemberg, Start-up BW Innovation Fonds, Sparkassen-Beteiligungsgesellschaft Heilbronn-Franken, Vienna Point and BTRON.

"Europe does not have its own access to space. With this injection of capital we will accelerate the commercialization of our orbital rocket, making Europe more independent and competitive," said Dr. Christian Schmierer, HyImpulse co-founder and CEO. "While providers such as SpaceX offer a scheduled bus service to space, our solutions allow us to develop a flexible taxi service so that our customers can choose individual launch solutions and flexibly plan their schedules."

Schmierer added: "We are grateful for the trust placed in us by Campus Founders and our other partners. Their commitment underscores the importance of our technology for European sovereignty."

Oliver Hanisch, CEO of Campus Founders Ventures, said HyImpulse exemplifies how deep-tech start-ups can translate cutting-edge research into viable commercial products. "HyImpulse has already made space history. With extremely efficient use of resources, HyImpulse is the first privately financed German space company to develop a hybrid rocket and successfully complete a suborbital test flight. The company addresses a geopolitically crucial market," he said.

Prof. Dr. Rudolf F. Schwarz, Managing Director of IABG and an investor in HyImpulse, added: "I am pleased to see HyImpulse continuing to make progress in developing innovative and cost-efficient propulsion technologies for launch vehicles, strengthening the space sector in Germany, across Europe, and beyond."

HyImpulse achieved a technological breakthrough in 2024 with the successful test flight of its SR75 suborbital rocket, demonstrating the functionality of a commercial paraffin-based hybrid propulsion system for the first time. The company plans to conduct its first commercial SR75 customer flight in 2026 and launch its three-stage SL1 rocket, capable of carrying up to 600 kilograms to low Earth orbit, in 2027.

Europe currently relies heavily on non-European providers for orbital launches. The Space Economy Report 2024 noted that European companies accounted for less than one percent of all global launches last year. HyImpulse's hybrid technology, which reduces component count by about 50 percent, cuts costs, and boosts reliability, aims to make Europe's access to orbit more independent, sustainable, and cost-efficient.

The global market for satellite-based technologies is projected to reach 1.25 trillion euros by 2040, according to McKinsey. HyImpulse is already positioned within this expanding sector, with a backlog of launch contracts in the triple-digit million range and planned launch sites on several continents.

