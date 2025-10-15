24/7 Space News
ROCKET SCIENCE
 PLD Space fast-tracks MIURA 5 and sharpens Europe leadership in space access
illustration only
PLD Space fast-tracks MIURA 5 and sharpens Europe leadership in space access
 by Hugo Ritmico
 Madrid, Spain (SPX) Oct 15, 2025

PLD Space says it has advanced its reusable MIURA 5 orbital launcher from concept to near-validation in just two years, crediting vertical integration, MIURA 1 heritage, and in-house manufacturing. The company targets completing 2025 with its first fully integrated MIURA 5 ready for final qualification.

MIURA 5 is progressing through subsystem qualification across engines, structures, avionics, GNC, separation, and fairing after closing the launch system Critical Design Review. PLD Space also cleared the first phase of Flight Safety Validation with CNES for operations from the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou.

Production has moved to semi-serial builds. The team has manufactured eight complete tanks spanning both stages. In propulsion, first full units of the 190 kN TEPREL-C main engine and the TEPREL-Vac upper-stage engine are complete, with capacity planned to reach one engine every 14 days by late 2025.

"Reliability is built by testing. Every component, engine, and system undergoes an exhaustive validation process before flying. That's how you move fast - but safely," said Raul Torres, CEO and Co-founder of PLD Space.

Hot-fire campaigns include fully integrated TEPREL-CVac testing, alongside validation of turbopumps and gas generators. Beyond engines, MIURA 5 tanks have undergone pressure, compression, and cryogenic trials, while fairing deployment and stage separation mechanisms have been exercised as part of the vehicle qualification program.

On the ground segment, civil works for the MIURA 5 Launch Complex are advancing at CSG Kourou, making PLD Space the first private company constructing a pad in the ELM-Diamant area. In parallel, the firm is fabricating the launch pad in Spain and the maritime transport containers bound for French Guiana.

"The results from the TEPREL-CVac hot-fire tests we have conducted so far demonstrate the strength of the engine development know-how we have built internally over more than a decade," said Raul Torres.

PLD Space expects its first fully integrated MIURA 5 before year-end, with demonstration flights beginning in 2026. Commercialization has already opened, and several launch slots are reserved as the company positions MIURA 5 as a primary European small satellite launcher.

Backed by more than 170 million euros and a network of 397 key partners, PLD Space reports supplier investment above 50 million euros from 2024 to the first half of 2025. The workforce grew 40 percent in 2025 to exceed 400 employees, with headcount expected to reach 420 by year-end.

"This is the team that made it possible to develop an orbital rocket in half the time of our international competitors," said Ezequiel Sanchez, Executive President of PLD Space. "We are proving that we have what it takes to lead the next generation of space transportation - and that the future of innovation will be built in space."

The company operates more than 180,000 m2 of infrastructure, including Europe's largest private rocket test center in Teruel, recently expanded with four new benches, and the upcoming Kourou launch complex. Industrialization is planned for Q1 2026, scaling toward 30 launches annually by 2030.

PLD Space describes a broader roadmap anchored by the MIURA launcher family and the LINCE crewed capsule, with facilities spanning Elche and Teruel in Spain, Kourou in French Guiana, and Duqm in Oman, aimed at delivering reusable, sustainable access for satellites and, eventually, humans.

Related Links
 PLD Space
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ROCKET SCIENCE
DLR's ATHEAt Flight Experiment Achieves Hypersonic Milestone Over Norway
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Oct 09, 2025
 The German Aerospace Center (DLR) has successfully launched its ATHEAt flight experiment from Andoya, Norway, marking a major advance in reusable space transportation technology. The sounding rocket lifted off on 6 October 2025 at 10:45 local time, flying for approximately four minutes and surpassing Mach 9 for two of those minutes - conditions comparable to atmospheric re-entry. During the mission, the rocket climbed beyond 30 kilometers in altitude, with onboard sensors capturing extensive data ... read more
ROCKET SCIENCE
Europe cannot let US, China be 'technological leaders': Nobel laureate Aghion

 Blue Origin sends six passengers to the edge of space on NS-36 suborbital flight

 University of Mississippi Law School launches first fully online Air and Space Law master's degree

 Trump jeopardising US role as scientific leader: Nobel officials
ROCKET SCIENCE
Rocket Lab widens iQPS partnership with three more dedicated Electron launches starting 2026

 SpaceX launches Starship megarocket on successful test flight

 Myanmar scam centres booming despite crackdown, using Musk's Starlink

 Raytheon and Anduril achieve breakthrough test in advanced rocket propulsion
ROCKET SCIENCE
Computer models point to crew diversity as key to resilient Mars missions

 Two decades of Mars images reveal fast moving dust devils and stronger winds

 Mars dust devils point to planet wide gale force winds

 Martian craters record repeated ice ages as planetary ice stores dwindle
ROCKET SCIENCE
Chinese astronauts complete fourth spacewalk of Shenzhou XX mission

 Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy

 China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test

 Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station
ROCKET SCIENCE
Momentus Expands NASA Partnership with Dual Contracts for In-Space Manufacturing and Propulsion Demonstrations

 AST SpaceMobile and Verizon Partner to Deliver Space-Based Cellular Service Across the U.S.

 Vantor and Lanteris mark new era for space intelligence and defense technology

 Eutelsat and Tusass Strengthen Greenland's Digital Backbone with LEO Connectivity Expansion
ROCKET SCIENCE
Faraday Factory and Zenno join forces to boost superconducting magnets for orbital systems

 Light-driven control of topological structures unlocks new path for ultrafast memory

 Google to invest $15 bn in India, build largest AI hub outside US

 New theory transforms understanding of nanoscale heat transport
ROCKET SCIENCE
Space agencies track rare 3I/ATLAS interstellar object near Mars

 Young rogue planet displays record-breaking 'growth spurt'

 Rogue planet devours matter at record pace of six billion tonnes a second

 Rare clean room bacterium survives by playing dead UH team finds
ROCKET SCIENCE
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus

 3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner

 A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere

 Evidence of a past, deep ocean on Uranian moon, Ariel
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.