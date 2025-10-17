24/7 Space News
ROCKET SCIENCE
 Phoebus project advances composite hydrogen tank testing for Ariane 6
illustration only
Phoebus project advances composite hydrogen tank testing for Ariane 6
 by Erica Marchand
 Paris, France (SPX) Oct 17, 2025

The European Space Agency (ESA), in collaboration with ArianeGroup and MT Aerospace, is progressing with the Phoebus project to explore replacing metallic cryogenic tanks on the Ariane 6 upper stage with carbon-fibre reinforced-plastic (CFRP) tanks. The initiative could reduce launch mass by several tonnes, but introduces complex challenges in maintaining integrity at extreme cryogenic conditions.

Hydrogen, the smallest molecule in the Universe, must be cooled to - 253 C for use as rocket fuel, posing a major materials challenge. Carbon composites typically become brittle and prone to microcracking at such low temperatures. The Phoebus team therefore had to devise new methods not only for tank design but also for measuring hydrogen leakage rates-since no existing equipment could detect leaks accurately under these extreme cryogenic conditions.

Initial 60-litre demonstrator tanks have already proven CFRP's ability to hold liquid hydrogen without leakage. Building on this milestone, engineers are now constructing a larger 2,600-litre prototype tank measuring two metres in diameter. The inner pressure vessel was completed at MT Aerospace in Augsburg, Germany in September 2025, with full production due for completion in December. ArianeGroup will oversee the upcoming testing phase, including design and setup of the specialized test facility.

Testing will begin in April 2026 at ArianeGroup's Trauen site in Germany, where the hydrogen-filled tank will be gradually pressurized and cooled to operational extremes. The goal is to approach the cracking point without complete structural failure, enabling engineers to precisely map the onset of material stress. Multiple test cycles will generate data on pressure, temperature, and strain, helping refine designs for future lightweight cryogenic tanks.

Phoebus operates under ESA's Future Launchers Preparatory Programme (FLPP), which funds early-stage innovations for next-generation launch systems. By investing in high-risk, high-reward technologies such as CFRP cryogenic tanks, FLPP aims to reduce the development risks for Europe's future space transportation infrastructure.

Related Links
 Future space transportation at ESA
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ROCKET SCIENCE
PLD Space fast-tracks MIURA 5 and sharpens Europe leadership in space access
 Madrid, Spain (SPX) Oct 15, 2025
 PLD Space says it has advanced its reusable MIURA 5 orbital launcher from concept to near-validation in just two years, crediting vertical integration, MIURA 1 heritage, and in-house manufacturing. The company targets completing 2025 with its first fully integrated MIURA 5 ready for final qualification. MIURA 5 is progressing through subsystem qualification across engines, structures, avionics, GNC, separation, and fairing after closing the launch system Critical Design Review. PLD Space also clea ... read more
ROCKET SCIENCE
Europe cannot let US, China be 'technological leaders': Nobel laureate Aghion

 What Upcoming Sci-Fi Movies Will Take Us to New Worlds?

 Space Ocean and Enduralock to unify orbital docking standards for in-space fluid and power transfer

 We need a solar sail probe to detect space tornadoes earlier, more accurately
ROCKET SCIENCE
K2 Space Corp, SpaceX ink Falcon 9 rocket deal for 2027 mission

 PLD Space fast-tracks MIURA 5 and sharpens Europe leadership in space access

 SpaceX launches Starship megarocket on successful test flight

 Rocket Lab begins 21-mission campaign for Synspective with successful Electron launch
ROCKET SCIENCE
Blocks of dry ice carve gullies on Martian dunes through explosive sublimation

 Yeast withstands Mars-like shocks and toxic salts in survival test

 Key ExoMars Rover part ships from Aberystwyth

 Martian craters record repeated ice ages as planetary ice stores dwindle
ROCKET SCIENCE
Chinese astronauts complete fourth spacewalk of Shenzhou XX mission

 Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy

 China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test

 Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station
ROCKET SCIENCE
28 Starlink satellites lift on 130th mission of SpaceX's Falcon 9

 SATLINE boosts European satellite reach with new UK data center

 Momentus Expands NASA Partnership with Dual Contracts for In-Space Manufacturing and Propulsion Demonstrations

 Europe needs reusable rockets to catch Musk's SpaceX: ESA chief
ROCKET SCIENCE
Light-driven control of topological structures unlocks new path for ultrafast memory

 Uncovering new physics in metals manufacturing

 Light pulses enable next-generation stable data storage

 Light triggers formation of high-mobility electron gas in oxide interfaces
ROCKET SCIENCE
Geologists discover the first evidence of 4.5-billion-year-old "proto Earth"

 Stopping slime on Earth and in space

 Ancient Heavy Water Found in Planet-Forming Disk Reveals Solar Origins of Earth's Oceans

 Rogue planet devours matter at record pace of six billion tonnes a second
ROCKET SCIENCE
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?

 Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus

 3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner

 A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.