 Atomic-6 Unveils Space Armor Tiles to Shield Spacecraft and Astronauts from High-Speed Debris
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Oct 17, 2025

Atomic-6, a specialist in advanced composite materials, has introduced Space Armor tiles - the first orbital debris shield designed to block hypervelocity impacts while allowing unhindered radio communications. These RF-permeable protection tiles are engineered to prevent fragmentation and eliminate the risk of secondary debris, setting a new benchmark in spacecraft safety and sustainability.

Traditional Whipple shields, developed in the 1950s, use metallic layers to absorb impacts from micrometeoroids and orbital debris but add considerable mass and obstruct radio signals. When struck, their metallic structure also tends to fragment, releasing additional debris that can endanger nearby spacecraft. Atomic-6's new composite technology aims to break that cycle.

"This is a big deal. We made the first radomes that can stop orbital debris," said Trevor Smith, CEO of Atomic-6. "You don't have to sacrifice communications to protect your spacecraft anymore. This little composite tile preserves mission-critical functions, thereby protecting spacecraft, space stations, and people in orbit from increasingly prevalent, yet invisible threats."

Space Armor tiles are lightweight, modular, and available in RF-permeable or RF-blocking configurations. The company has developed two protection levels: Space Armor Lite, capable of stopping debris up to 3 millimeters in diameter - covering over 90 percent of all Low Earth Orbit debris - and Space Armor Max, which withstands impacts up to 12.5 millimeters, suitable for use on crewed stations and high-value assets.

During impact demonstrations, Atomic-6's tiles successfully halted projectiles exceeding 7 kilometers per second without generating harmful fragments. In contrast, equivalent aluminum shields produced spalling debris behind the point of impact. By minimizing ejecta and overall mass, the tiles reduce mission risk and contribute to safer, more responsible orbital operations.

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

