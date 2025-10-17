Atomic-6 Unveils Space Armor Tiles to Shield Spacecraft and Astronauts from High-Speed Debris

Traditional Whipple shields, developed in the 1950s, use metallic layers to absorb impacts from micrometeoroids and orbital debris but add considerable mass and obstruct radio signals. When struck, their metallic structure also tends to fragment, releasing additional debris that can endanger nearby spacecraft. Atomic-6's new composite technology aims to break that cycle.
"This is a big deal. We made the first radomes that can stop orbital debris," said Trevor Smith, CEO of Atomic-6. "You don't have to sacrifice communications to protect your spacecraft anymore. This little composite tile preserves mission-critical functions, thereby protecting spacecraft, space stations, and people in orbit from increasingly prevalent, yet invisible threats."
Space Armor tiles are lightweight, modular, and available in RF-permeable or RF-blocking configurations. The company has developed two protection levels: Space Armor Lite, capable of stopping debris up to 3 millimeters in diameter - covering over 90 percent of all Low Earth Orbit debris - and Space Armor Max, which withstands impacts up to 12.5 millimeters, suitable for use on crewed stations and high-value assets.
During impact demonstrations, Atomic-6's tiles successfully halted projectiles exceeding 7 kilometers per second without generating harmful fragments. In contrast, equivalent aluminum shields produced spalling debris behind the point of impact. By minimizing ejecta and overall mass, the tiles reduce mission risk and contribute to safer, more responsible orbital operations.
Related Links
Space Armor
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Europe cannot let US, China be 'technological leaders': Nobel laureate Aghion
What Upcoming Sci-Fi Movies Will Take Us to New Worlds?
Space Ocean and Enduralock to unify orbital docking standards for in-space fluid and power transfer
We need a solar sail probe to detect space tornadoes earlier, more accurately
K2 Space Corp, SpaceX ink Falcon 9 rocket deal for 2027 mission
PLD Space fast-tracks MIURA 5 and sharpens Europe leadership in space access
SpaceX launches Starship megarocket on successful test flight
Rocket Lab begins 21-mission campaign for Synspective with successful Electron launch
Blocks of dry ice carve gullies on Martian dunes through explosive sublimation
Yeast withstands Mars-like shocks and toxic salts in survival test
Key ExoMars Rover part ships from Aberystwyth
Martian craters record repeated ice ages as planetary ice stores dwindle
Chinese astronauts complete fourth spacewalk of Shenzhou XX mission
Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy
China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test
Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station
|
28 Starlink satellites lift on 130th mission of SpaceX's Falcon 9
SATLINE boosts European satellite reach with new UK data center
Momentus Expands NASA Partnership with Dual Contracts for In-Space Manufacturing and Propulsion Demonstrations
Europe needs reusable rockets to catch Musk's SpaceX: ESA chief
Light-driven control of topological structures unlocks new path for ultrafast memory
Uncovering new physics in metals manufacturing
Light pulses enable next-generation stable data storage
Light triggers formation of high-mobility electron gas in oxide interfaces
Geologists discover the first evidence of 4.5-billion-year-old "proto Earth"
Stopping slime on Earth and in space
Ancient Heavy Water Found in Planet-Forming Disk Reveals Solar Origins of Earth's Oceans
Rogue planet devours matter at record pace of six billion tonnes a second
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus
3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner
A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters