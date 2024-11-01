Aegis Aerospace and United Semiconductors plan in orbit semiconductor materials plant

The Aegis Advanced Materials Manufacturing Platform, or AMMP, is being developed to use the microgravity environment of low Earth orbit to demonstrate how semiconductor and other advanced materials can be produced under conditions not achievable on Earth. By partnering with United Semiconductors, which supplies semiconductor substrates to the U.S. Department of Defense and national laboratories, Aegis Aerospace plans to move from demonstration to commercial services. The companies expect the program to support new jobs in Texas while offering in-space manufacturing services to customers worldwide.
"We are thrilled to join forces with United Semiconductors," said Stephanie Murphy, CEO of Aegis Aerospace. "Together, we will accelerate the in-space manufacturing of essential semiconductor materials, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in space technology."
United Semiconductors brings long-running experience in semiconductor manufacturing and has previously supported experiments on the International Space Station. "United Semiconductors is honored to collaborate with Aegis Aerospace," stated Dr. Partha Dutta, Chief Technologist of United Semiconductors. "Our decades of experience in semiconductor manufacturing, including successful experiments aboard the International Space Station, combined with Aegis Aerospace's expertise in building and operating space infrastructure, will create a powerful partnership."
Aegis Aerospace and United Semiconductors state that AMMP combined with United Semiconductors product lines will form what they believe is the first dedicated commercial facility focused on producing materials in space. The in-orbit facility is intended to manufacture semiconductor substrates and related materials using bulk crystal growth and other processes that can benefit from stable microgravity conditions.
Related Links
Aegis Aerospace Inc.
Computer Chip Architecture, Technology and Manufacture
Nano Technology News From SpaceMart.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Overseas scholars drawn to China's scientific clout, funding
Hydrogen peroxide thruster qualifies for ESA launcher attitude control
Startups go public in litmus test for Chinese AI
Sprawling CES gadgetfest a world stage for AI and its hype
Starfighters completes supersonic tests for GE Aerospace ramjet program
Galileo satellites ride Ariane 6 to boost Europe navigation resilience
AI systems proposed to boost launch cadence reliability and traffic management
China debuts Long March 12A reusable rocket in Jiuquan test flight
Wind-Sculpted Landscapes: Investigating the Martian Megaripple 'Hazyview'
HiRISE camera aboard Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter passes 100000 image milestone
Search for life should be top science priority for first human landing on Mars report says
Curiosity Blog, Sols 4750-4762: See You on the Other Side of the Sun
China harnesses nationwide system to drive spaceflight and satellite navigation advances
Shenzhou 21 crew complete eight hour spacewalk outside Tiangong station
Foreign satellites ride Kinetica 1 on new CAS Space mission
Experts at Hainan symposium call for stronger global space partnership
|
Time-expanded network model cuts complexity in mega constellation launch planning
Southern Launch to Host Lux Aeterna Re-Entries South Australia
Smart modeling framework targets 6G spectrum chaos in space air and ground networks
K2 Space raises 250m to scale Mega class high power satellites
Momentus to flight test 3D printed fuel tank on Vigoride 7
Satellites lined up for shared space computing power networks
Planet delivers first light image from Pelican 6 satellite capturing Lhasa Gonggar Airport
From music to mind reading: AI startups bet on earbuds
Philosopher argues AI consciousness may remain unknowable
Creating hallucination-free, psychedelic-like molecules by shining light on life's basic building blocks
Giant amoeba virus ushikuvirus sheds light on how complex cells evolved
Clues to the migration path of hot Jupiters in their orbits
Uranus and Neptune may be rock rich worlds
SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves
Looking inside icy moons
Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters