Aegis Aerospace and United Semiconductors plan in orbit semiconductor materials plant



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 07, 2026



Aegis Aerospace Inc. has entered into a partnership with United Semiconductors LLC to develop semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in low Earth orbit as part of a new advanced materials production platform. The collaboration follows a recent grant agreement between Aegis Aerospace and the Texas Space Commission to design and operate an in-space manufacturing system for advanced materials in low Earth orbit.

The Aegis Advanced Materials Manufacturing Platform, or AMMP, is being developed to use the microgravity environment of low Earth orbit to demonstrate how semiconductor and other advanced materials can be produced under conditions not achievable on Earth. By partnering with United Semiconductors, which supplies semiconductor substrates to the U.S. Department of Defense and national laboratories, Aegis Aerospace plans to move from demonstration to commercial services. The companies expect the program to support new jobs in Texas while offering in-space manufacturing services to customers worldwide.

"We are thrilled to join forces with United Semiconductors," said Stephanie Murphy, CEO of Aegis Aerospace. "Together, we will accelerate the in-space manufacturing of essential semiconductor materials, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in space technology."

United Semiconductors brings long-running experience in semiconductor manufacturing and has previously supported experiments on the International Space Station. "United Semiconductors is honored to collaborate with Aegis Aerospace," stated Dr. Partha Dutta, Chief Technologist of United Semiconductors. "Our decades of experience in semiconductor manufacturing, including successful experiments aboard the International Space Station, combined with Aegis Aerospace's expertise in building and operating space infrastructure, will create a powerful partnership."

Aegis Aerospace and United Semiconductors state that AMMP combined with United Semiconductors product lines will form what they believe is the first dedicated commercial facility focused on producing materials in space. The in-orbit facility is intended to manufacture semiconductor substrates and related materials using bulk crystal growth and other processes that can benefit from stable microgravity conditions.

Related Links

Aegis Aerospace Inc.

Computer Chip Architecture, Technology and Manufacture

Nano Technology News From SpaceMart.com

