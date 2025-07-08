Wave-tested airbag system boosts safety for ocean spacecraft landings

Led by Dr. Yang Zhang, the team developed an advanced simulation model to analyze how airbag-cushioned capsules behave when landing in real-world ocean conditions. Their work marks the first detailed fluid-structure interaction (FSI) study that accounts for wave dynamics-an area largely overlooked in earlier recovery designs based on calm water or land impact scenarios.
"Splashdowns are safer than land landings and offer more flexibility," said Zhang. "But waves add unpredictability. Our model shows how crucial it is to factor them in to avoid damage or failure during recovery."
The study combined fluid dynamics, airbag mechanics, and wave behavior into a high-fidelity simulation that revealed several key findings:
Impact forces rise sharply in wave troughs: Landing in a wave trough can increase impact by 40 percent compared to crests, making them the most hazardous points of contact.
Tilt angle and descent speed matter: At moderate vertical speeds (8-10 m/s), proper angle alignment and airbag use can stabilize the capsule. But at higher speeds (16 m/s), even airbags may not prevent capsizing-making strict speed control essential.
Vertical speed is the main driver of impact: Increasing the capsule's entry angle can reduce impact forces by more than 30 percent, while horizontal motion contributes little.
"These findings challenge long-held assumptions that calm-water models are sufficient," Zhang noted. "To ensure crew safety, we need to account for the chaos of real oceans."
The researchers also highlighted that current models still lack turbulence simulation and require real-world validation. Their next step is to collaborate with space agencies on live airdrop trials, creating a feedback loop between simulation and experiment.
Looking ahead, Zhang's team aims to build an intelligent recovery system capable of sensing wave phases and adjusting airbag inflation and descent path in real time. This would allow reentry systems to dynamically adapt to changing sea states and reduce risk during recovery.
"In deep-space exploration, recovery is mission-critical," Zhang said. "We want to ensure that astronauts make it home safely-no matter how rough the ocean gets."
Research Report:Numerical study on water landing characteristics of a reentry capsule with airbag cushioning under calm water and regular/irregular waves
Related Links
Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics
Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Michelin-star chef prepares ISS meals for French astronaut
Investments rise in data, AI, outpacing physical assets: UN
NASA to live-stream launches, spacewalks on Netflix
Blue Origin launches six tourists on 13th passenger flight
Gilmour Space again delays launch of Australia's first orbital rocket
NASA prepares sensor breakthrough for upcoming hypersonic rocket flights
K2 Space validates satellite systems in orbit and fires record-breaking thruster
Competing wave patterns may unlock turbulent secrets in hypersonic vehicle design
Continuing the Quest for Clays
Bioplastic habitats could sustain algae growth for space colonization
European students complete immersive analog Mars mission in Portugal
Was Mars doomed to be a desert? Study proposes new explanation
International deep space alliance launched in Hefei China
Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show
China launches international association to boost global access to deep space research
China Shenzhou XX crew advances cognitive and biotech research aboard Tiangong
|
AST SpaceMobile adds 100 million in non dilutive funding to support manufacturing expansion
Globalstar selects SpaceX to launch final replacement satellites
Collaboration aims to protect radio astronomy from satellite signal interference
Boeing expands SES O3b mPOWER fleet with latest satellite delivery
Houses made from rice: Kyrgyzstan's eco-friendly revolution
OKI offers custom long flexible circuits for low-volume space tech production
A New Alloy is Enabling Ultra-Stable Structures Needed for Exoplanet Discovery
Heat sink technology put to the test aboard Australian satellite mission
Scientists uncover mechanism that causes formation of planets
Meteorite amino acid triggers nanocavity formation in common clay
James Webb reveals sub-Saturn mass exoplanet in young star system
Clingy exoplanet may be triggering destructive stellar flares
Unexpected Dust Patterns Found on Uranus Moons Confound Scientists
SwRI study shows Europa's icy surface constantly reshaping
The hunt for mysterious 'Planet Nine' offers up a surprise
Jupiter Was Formerly Twice Its Current Size and Had a Much Stronger Magnetic Field
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters