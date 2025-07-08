K2 Space validates satellite systems in orbit and fires record-breaking thruster



K2 Space Corporation has marked two major milestones as it advances toward its first full satellite launch, the GRAVITAS mission, set for early 2026 to Medium Earth Orbit (MEO).

The company successfully executed its first in-space demonstration mission, launched in January 2025. This mission validated numerous vertically integrated satellite components-such as the flight computer, reaction wheel, embedded avionics, and flight software-all developed in-house and optimized for MEO's intense radiation. Their successful operation in space reduces technical risk for the upcoming GRAVITAS launch.

In parallel, K2 Space completed a full-power test firing of its proprietary 20kW Krypton-fed Hall-effect thruster. The test, conducted at the company's Torrance, California headquarters in one of the world's largest custom propulsion chambers, marks a breakthrough in electric propulsion. Once flown, this will be the most powerful Hall-effect thruster ever operated in space.

This EP system enables the K2 Mega-Class satellite to autonomously raise its orbit from Low Earth Orbit (LEO) to MEO in under 90 days, a feat that could drastically increase satellite deployment efficiency. K2 claims this technology allows for four times more satellites per launch and faster MEO constellation deployment compared to current standards.

"These milestones are a testament to our team's engineering prowess and innovation mindset," said Karan Kunjur, CEO of K2 Space. "The successful completion of our first in-space demonstration and test firing of our 20kW Hall-effect thruster paves the way for scalable, high-performance satellites that meet the demands of both national security and commercial applications."

The GRAVITAS mission will feature a K2 Mega-Class satellite operating at varied altitudes within MEO. With 20kW of onboard power and multi-orbit flexibility, the spacecraft is designed to host both government and commercial payloads. The $60 million project is supported by a STRATFI award from the U.S. Space Force.

"Both government and commercial partners are demanding more power, more capability, and lower cost," said Dr. John Plumb, Head of Strategy at K2 Space. "The K2 platform is built to deliver on that promise, and these milestones bring us one step closer to unlocking a fundamentally different model for how space missions are designed, launched, and operated."

