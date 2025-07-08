24/7 Space News
ROCKET SCIENCE
 K2 Space validates satellite systems in orbit and fires record-breaking thruster
illustration only
K2 Space validates satellite systems in orbit and fires record-breaking thruster
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 08, 2025

K2 Space Corporation has marked two major milestones as it advances toward its first full satellite launch, the GRAVITAS mission, set for early 2026 to Medium Earth Orbit (MEO).

The company successfully executed its first in-space demonstration mission, launched in January 2025. This mission validated numerous vertically integrated satellite components-such as the flight computer, reaction wheel, embedded avionics, and flight software-all developed in-house and optimized for MEO's intense radiation. Their successful operation in space reduces technical risk for the upcoming GRAVITAS launch.

In parallel, K2 Space completed a full-power test firing of its proprietary 20kW Krypton-fed Hall-effect thruster. The test, conducted at the company's Torrance, California headquarters in one of the world's largest custom propulsion chambers, marks a breakthrough in electric propulsion. Once flown, this will be the most powerful Hall-effect thruster ever operated in space.

This EP system enables the K2 Mega-Class satellite to autonomously raise its orbit from Low Earth Orbit (LEO) to MEO in under 90 days, a feat that could drastically increase satellite deployment efficiency. K2 claims this technology allows for four times more satellites per launch and faster MEO constellation deployment compared to current standards.

"These milestones are a testament to our team's engineering prowess and innovation mindset," said Karan Kunjur, CEO of K2 Space. "The successful completion of our first in-space demonstration and test firing of our 20kW Hall-effect thruster paves the way for scalable, high-performance satellites that meet the demands of both national security and commercial applications."

The GRAVITAS mission will feature a K2 Mega-Class satellite operating at varied altitudes within MEO. With 20kW of onboard power and multi-orbit flexibility, the spacecraft is designed to host both government and commercial payloads. The $60 million project is supported by a STRATFI award from the U.S. Space Force.

"Both government and commercial partners are demanding more power, more capability, and lower cost," said Dr. John Plumb, Head of Strategy at K2 Space. "The K2 platform is built to deliver on that promise, and these milestones bring us one step closer to unlocking a fundamentally different model for how space missions are designed, launched, and operated."

Related Links
 K2 Space
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ROCKET SCIENCE
Competing wave patterns may unlock turbulent secrets in hypersonic vehicle design
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Jul 02, 2025
 Recent progress in hypersonic aerodynamics has shed light on one of the field's longest-standing puzzles: the unpredictable transition from smooth to turbulent airflow around blunt-nosed vehicles. This transition dramatically increases drag and thermal load, posing a major challenge to hypersonic flight systems. Traditionally, researchers attributed this boundary layer transition to modal instabilities, particularly Mack modes. However, recent studies point to nonmodal mechanisms-especially in con ... read more
ROCKET SCIENCE
Michelin-star chef prepares ISS meals for French astronaut

 Investments rise in data, AI, outpacing physical assets: UN

 NASA to live-stream launches, spacewalks on Netflix

 Blue Origin launches six tourists on 13th passenger flight
ROCKET SCIENCE
Gilmour Space again delays launch of Australia's first orbital rocket

 NASA prepares sensor breakthrough for upcoming hypersonic rocket flights

 K2 Space validates satellite systems in orbit and fires record-breaking thruster

 Competing wave patterns may unlock turbulent secrets in hypersonic vehicle design
ROCKET SCIENCE
Continuing the Quest for Clays

 Bioplastic habitats could sustain algae growth for space colonization

 European students complete immersive analog Mars mission in Portugal

 Was Mars doomed to be a desert? Study proposes new explanation
ROCKET SCIENCE
International deep space alliance launched in Hefei China

 Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show

 China launches international association to boost global access to deep space research

 China Shenzhou XX crew advances cognitive and biotech research aboard Tiangong
ROCKET SCIENCE
AST SpaceMobile adds 100 million in non dilutive funding to support manufacturing expansion

 Globalstar selects SpaceX to launch final replacement satellites

 Collaboration aims to protect radio astronomy from satellite signal interference

 Boeing expands SES O3b mPOWER fleet with latest satellite delivery
ROCKET SCIENCE
Houses made from rice: Kyrgyzstan's eco-friendly revolution

 OKI offers custom long flexible circuits for low-volume space tech production

 A New Alloy is Enabling Ultra-Stable Structures Needed for Exoplanet Discovery

 Heat sink technology put to the test aboard Australian satellite mission
ROCKET SCIENCE
Scientists uncover mechanism that causes formation of planets

 Meteorite amino acid triggers nanocavity formation in common clay

 James Webb reveals sub-Saturn mass exoplanet in young star system

 Clingy exoplanet may be triggering destructive stellar flares
ROCKET SCIENCE
Unexpected Dust Patterns Found on Uranus Moons Confound Scientists

 SwRI study shows Europa's icy surface constantly reshaping

 The hunt for mysterious 'Planet Nine' offers up a surprise

 Jupiter Was Formerly Twice Its Current Size and Had a Much Stronger Magnetic Field
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.