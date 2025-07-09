24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 China says German plane laser claim 'inconsistent with facts'
China says German plane laser claim 'inconsistent with facts'
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) July 9, 2025

Beijing dismissed on Wednesday claims by Berlin that the Chinese military had directed a laser at a German aircraft over the Red Sea as "completely inconsistent with the facts".

The foreign ministry in Berlin said on Tuesday that a German aircraft participating in a "routine" EU-led mission to protect marine traffic in the Red Sea had been targeted by a laser, endangering personnel.

Its counterpart in Beijing rejected the accusation.

"Both sides should adopt a pragmatic attitude, strengthen communication in a timely manner, and avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

She said Chinese naval vessels had been carrying out escort duties in the Gulf of Aden and in Somali waters, "contributing to the safety of international shipping lanes".

Describing the incident as "entirely unacceptable", Berlin said the reconnaissance aircraft involved had been forced to abandon its mission and returned to a base in Djibouti.

It was not immediately clear whether the laser was a weapon or a laser guidance system.

The Bild daily said the incident took place on July 2 near the Yemeni coast and involved a "blinding laser" aimed at disrupting the operation of an aircraft.

China has been accused several times in recent years of using lasers in similar incidents.

It established its first permanent overseas naval base in Djibouti in 2016, reportedly at a cost of $590 million and strategically placed between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Beijing has said the base is used to resupply navy ships, support regional peacekeeping and humanitarian operations and combat piracy, although its proximity to a US military base has raised concerns of espionage.

The Philippines said in February 2023 a Chinese military vessel had used a military-grade laser against one of its patrol boats in the disputed South China Sea.

In 2022, Australia said the Chinese army had directed a laser at one of its surveillance aircraft in an "act of intimidation".

Related Links
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
New laser smaller than a penny can measure objects at ultrafast rates
 Rochester NY (SPX (SPX) Jun 04, 2025
 Researchers from the University of Rochester and University of California, Santa Barbara, engineered a laser device smaller than a penny that they say could power everything from the LiDAR systems used in self-driving vehicles to gravitational wave detection, one of the most delicate experiments in existence to observe and understand our universe. Laser-based measurement techniques, known as optical metrology, can be used to study the physical properties of objects and materials. But current optic ... read more
TECH SPACE
Investments rise in data, AI, outpacing physical assets: UN

 NASA to live-stream launches, spacewalks on Netflix

 Blue Origin launches six tourists on 13th passenger flight

 'Science refugees': French university welcomes first US researchers
TECH SPACE
Rocket Lab sets new turnaround record with back-to-back launches from New Zealand site

 PLD Space selected as leading contender for ESA sovereign launch initiative

 Electrolyzer experiment from SwRI and UTSA to fly in low gravity test mission

 SpaceX launches second mission in 2 days from same pad, breaks own record
TECH SPACE
Perseverance reveals clay minerals and sets distance record in Martian exploration

 Growing Homes On Mars: TAMU Research Pioneers Autonomous Construction Using Synthetic Lichens

 Thick Martian clays may have formed in stable ancient lakebeds

 Volcanic discovery at Jezero Crater could reshape timeline of Mars
TECH SPACE
China Shenzhou XX crew advances cognitive and biotech research aboard Tiangong

 Chinese rocket delivers e-commerce packages in sea recovery test

 China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University

 Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research
TECH SPACE
Kongsberg completes N3X satellite network for maritime surveillance

 Rocket Lab clears key design milestone for SDA low Earth orbit constellation

 German space startup secures new funding

 ULA, Amazon launch second batch of satellites on Atlas V rocket
TECH SPACE
China says German plane laser claim 'inconsistent with facts'

 US, Japan, India, Australia pledge mineral cooperation on China jitters

 UK opens competitive bid for GBP 75 million orbital cleanup mission

 US Radar Test Marks Milestone in Missile Threat Detection Capabilities
TECH SPACE
Earth-sized planets commonly found around smallest stars reveals CARMENES data

 New exoplanet discovery reveals rare gas giant through global citizen science effort

 Fish biofluorescence evolved independently over 100 times in evolutionary history

 SkyMapper and SETI launch real time global astronomy data network
TECH SPACE
Unexpected Dust Patterns Found on Uranus Moons Confound Scientists

 SwRI study shows Europa's icy surface constantly reshaping

 The hunt for mysterious 'Planet Nine' offers up a surprise

 Jupiter Was Formerly Twice Its Current Size and Had a Much Stronger Magnetic Field
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.