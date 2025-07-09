China says German plane laser claim 'inconsistent with facts'

The foreign ministry in Berlin said on Tuesday that a German aircraft participating in a "routine" EU-led mission to protect marine traffic in the Red Sea had been targeted by a laser, endangering personnel.
Its counterpart in Beijing rejected the accusation.
"Both sides should adopt a pragmatic attitude, strengthen communication in a timely manner, and avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.
She said Chinese naval vessels had been carrying out escort duties in the Gulf of Aden and in Somali waters, "contributing to the safety of international shipping lanes".
Describing the incident as "entirely unacceptable", Berlin said the reconnaissance aircraft involved had been forced to abandon its mission and returned to a base in Djibouti.
It was not immediately clear whether the laser was a weapon or a laser guidance system.
The Bild daily said the incident took place on July 2 near the Yemeni coast and involved a "blinding laser" aimed at disrupting the operation of an aircraft.
China has been accused several times in recent years of using lasers in similar incidents.
It established its first permanent overseas naval base in Djibouti in 2016, reportedly at a cost of $590 million and strategically placed between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
Beijing has said the base is used to resupply navy ships, support regional peacekeeping and humanitarian operations and combat piracy, although its proximity to a US military base has raised concerns of espionage.
The Philippines said in February 2023 a Chinese military vessel had used a military-grade laser against one of its patrol boats in the disputed South China Sea.
In 2022, Australia said the Chinese army had directed a laser at one of its surveillance aircraft in an "act of intimidation".
