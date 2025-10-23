Vantor secures contract to support US Space Force with advanced tracking of space objects

The contract supports the Space Force's Joint Commercial Operations program, leveraging Vantor's NEI to maintain persistent custody over objects moving through blind spots in orbit. Vantor's proprietary imaging systems can capture images at less than 10 cm resolution from hundreds of kilometers away, enabling rapid and precise identification of spacecraft health and status.
"Vantor's unique visual-based space domain awareness capabilities serve as a critical complement to traditional sensor networks, providing real-time intelligence that allows customers like Space Force to achieve persistent Space Domain Awareness," commented Susanne Hake, Senior Vice President and General Manager, US Government at Vantor. "Our NEI capability serves as a foundation for advanced orbital intelligence, delivering vital insights about the state and directional paths of objects in LEO - providing a critical national security advantage in a domain that is increasingly congested and contested."
Vantor has also received recognition from the Office of Space Commerce for its role in the Commercial COLA Gap Pathfinder program, which addresses the risks posed by newly launched satellites lacking reliable tracking data. Their visual-based intelligence aims to minimize collision risks during periods of limited positional information.
In addition, Vantor will contribute to the Space Force's Accelerator Cohort 6, supplying NEI-driven orbital threat response and supporting domain awareness through automated rapid tasking and high-resolution imaging.
Vantor describes its mission as delivering unified spatial intelligence by fusing satellite imagery and real-time sensor data to generate actionable insights across defense, commercial, and intelligence sectors. Their platform automates analysis from data collection to production, connecting autonomous systems and enabling decision-makers to act at speed.
